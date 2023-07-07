OnePlus Wants to Name Its First Foldable Phone the 'OnePlus Open'

OnePlus plans to launch its first foldable smartphone , which is believed to be aptly called OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold based on the earlier filing of the Chinese company. It turns out OnePlus could have a different name in mind and plans to give the device the OnePlus Open moniker.

The naming scheme was recently uncovered (via MaxJamb) from the latest trademark that OnePlus submitted to the EU's IPO. This suggests of OnePlus Open as the closest final name for the foldable Android phone, at least in the region. But it is very likely that the same branding will be carried to the global markets if 'Open' materializes.

In addition to Open, OnePlus also had different ideas to name the folding smartphone, according to the leaker. It includes unique and not too generic concepts like Prime and Wing as well as Peak and Edge, among others.

The OnePlus Fold's computer-generated render showed thinner bezels around the display and a taller form factor. The main screen is said to measure 7.8-inches wide while the cover screen measures 6.3-inches. / © MySmartprix

Earlier in January, it was tipped that OnePlus was working on a book-style and clamshell foldable form factors that are equivalent counterparts to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. At the same time, it filed the OnePlus V Fold and V Flip entries in China, which could end up as the definitive branding for these devices if ever launched by OnePlus at all.

The pictures of the OnePlus foldable phone last month, revealing the premium design of the device. And recently, more specs were shared, including a Hasselblad optics mated to the rear triple camera along with a high-res main and cover AMOLED screens. Additionally, the chipset is said to be the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 while the memory configuration is composed of 16 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

OnePlus confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Open in August. There is no word yet if how much the handset will be priced. On the other hand, Samsung just announced its Unpacked event on July 26 where it will debut the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

What do you think of the OnePlus Open name? Does it sound boring or fancy? Share us your thoughts below.