Oppo Find N clone: OnePlus hints of a foldable smartphone

OnePlus could be working on its first foldable smartphone after its co-founder and CEO Pete Lau teased us with images of a flexible hinge. Although details are scarce, OnePlus is expected to carry over some folding technologies from its sister companies such as Oppo.

TL;DR

OnePlus' CEO teases a hinge of a foldable device.

OnePlus could introduce a foldable smartphone as early as next year.

It is presumed the OnePlus "Fold" will share some technologies with the Oppo Find N 2.

Aside from Samsung with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, only a few manufacturers are known to sell foldables globally. We have Motorola with its Moto Razr that sees the Razr 3 or 2022 announced last week. Xiaomi also introduced the Mi Mix Fold 2, but it is unlikely it will get a wider release outside China. Fortunately, the arrival of a OnePlus fold device could provide options to consumers, especially since the company is known to have a presence in most markets.

On his latest tweets, Pete Lau shared a couple of interesting images of a foldable hinge which is presumed to be coming from a full folding smartphone due to the longer length rather than from a clamshell type of device. In addition, it is possible that it is an inner component and will get to be integrated to other parts given the skeletal presentation.

OnePlus "Fold" could utilize the same hinge as Oppo's Find N 2 foldable / © Twitter/u/PeteLau

OnePlus "Fold" could share specs with Oppo's Find N 2 foldable

For the uninitiated, the current CEO of OnePlus is also the chief product officer of Oppo. So, it is likely that the component shown is from the upcoming second-generation Oppo Find N, which is scheduled to be unveiled alongside the alleged Find N Flip later this year. Eventually, OnePlus could utilize the said hinge for the unannounced OnePlus "Fold" smartphone.

Regarding the specs and availability, we have yet to find out some details about OnePlus' first foldable smartphone. Perhaps the arrival of the Oppo Find N 2 may give some hints on what to expect from the OnePlus "Fold".

Are you looking forward to a OnePlus foldable device next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.