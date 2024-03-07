OnePlus 13 May Feature a Snazzy New Look and Flat Display

OnePlus' flagship handsets are distinguishable from other models thanks to the circular camera module on their back. In fact, it has been pretty consistent over the last few generations, including the OnePlus 12 (review) . Word on the grapevine has it the Chinese brand will step away from this iconic touch and bring a design refresh, starting with the OnePlus 13.

An all-new OnePlus 13 design?

Leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) reiterated in its latest post on the Chinese platform Weibo that OnePlus is testing an all-new design on its upcoming devices which will debut in the OnePlus 13. While there was no description of how this will be different from previous models, it stated the camera ring with a familiar sloped “hinge” element that meets at the edge will be replaced.

Knowing how OnePlus shares some hardware architecture with Oppo and Realme, existing devices from the latter two brands may indicate what the OnePlus 13 might look like. Essentially, this could include the rear cameras housed on an elliptical island or simply having the camera modules arranged vertically, which was also depicted on the unannounced mid-range OnePlus Nord 4's schematics.

Alleged schematics of the OnePlus Nord 4 / © Weibo/u/DigitalChatStation

OnePlus 13 rumored specifications

The tipster added the OnePlus 13 is touted to carry the same cameras with a 50 MP main camera, 64 MP periscope, and an 48 MP ultra-wide. Although there is no confirmation if these imaging components will be co-developed with Hasselblad, it is safe to assume the Swedish company's branding will continue to be a selling point for the camera phone.

Furthermore, the smartphone is also expected to be among the first devices to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC that will sport the Oryon CPU cores for the very first time in addition to the Adreno 830 GPU. The new flagship chipset is touted to be revealed in October and will use TSMC's N3E node.

As for the display, DCS believes the OnePlus 13 has this “2K large-screen stacker” which could mean the existing 6.82-inch AMOLED on the OnePlus 12. However, there was earlier chatter on how OnePlus plans to ditch curved displays in favor of flat ones, which Samsung has done with the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) and Galaxy S24.

Similar to the OnePlus 12's release timetable, the OnePlus 13 could be announced first in China in November this year or January 2025 before making its way to the global markets in the months after.

How would you design the OnePlus 13? Do you want to see a flat screen and a more streamlined look? We're eager to hear your answers.