OnePlus 12 Wireless Charging Hints at a Glass Build

OnePlus is among the first manufacturers that offered fast wired and wireless charging on smartphones. However, without any meaningful reason, the company has also started ditching wireless charging from its OnePlus 11. In fact, this is an even bigger complaint with the Open foldable (review) despite being expensive. It is now heavily speculated that OnePlus could bring back the technology in the OnePlus 12.

Although not all users take advantage of wireless charging, it does add a degree of flexibility compared to having just wired charging on smartphones. For example, it allows you to dock your handset on a pad without the extra hassle of looking for your cable and plugging in the connector.

OnePlus 12's wireless charging could hint at a rear glass panel

On the Chinese social platform Weibo, leaker Digital Chat Station reiterated that the OnePlus 12 features 50-watt wireless charging in addition to 100-watt Super VOOC wired charging. This lends credence to the previous report by Smart Prix. Another prominent OnePlus leaker, Max Jambor, also backs this story.

It would be interesting to see how OnePlus is going to add wireless charging to the OnePlus 12 given the device was earlier believed to feature an aluminum back panel like its predecessor. Notably, wireless charging usually requires glass to enable induction-based power transfer between the plates on a phone and the charging pad. Hence, the OnePlus 12 would most likely adopt a glass build behind.

OnePlus 12 renders: Old (left) vs new look (right) of the device based on a prototype unit. / © OnLeaks

Beyond these charging technologies, the OnePlus 12 is also rumored to have a bigger battery capacity at 5,400 mAh, or 400 mAh more than the OnePlus 11 (review). If this materializes, it would make this the handset with the biggest battery among upcoming Android flagship devices.

Other OnePlus 12 major specifications

Furthermore, the OnePlus 12 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and mated with up to 24 GB RAM. It will also feature an updated design with a centered punch-hole selfie camera and thinner bezels. A new periscope camera is said to complement the new main 50 MP stacked sensor and 50 MP ultra-wide sensor.

OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 12 first in China this December while a global release is set for January 2024, according to Max Jambor. At the same time, the OnePlus 12 could break cover in New York similar to the venue where OnePlus Open went official.

In your case, do you think wireless charging is as essential as wired charging on smartphones? How frequently do you use it? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.