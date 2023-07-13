OnePlus 12 Shows Off Its New Periscope Camera in Set of Renders

While the OnePlus 11 only made its way in February, more leaks about its successor are already pouring heavily. The latest of these is the set of computer-generated pictures of the OnePlus 12 that appears to retain most of the design elements but sporting the rumored periscope camera .

Based on the renders shared by prolific leaker OnLeaks (via SmartPrix), the alleged OnePlus 12 is little change from the OnePlus 11 (review) in terms of exterior. Firstly, we can see it has the circular camera hump on the back that is veered towards the left side, which is almost unchanged from this year's OnePlus flagship smartphone.

OnePlus 12 renders show a periscope camera and almost unchanged design from the OnePlus 11. / © OnLeaks / SmartPrix

What's notably changed within the camera setup, however, is the periscope shooter in elongated optics below the two other rear sensors. This is believed to be a 64 MP sensor from Omnivision while the main is a new 50 MP IMX9 series paired to a 50 MP ultrawide snapper. In addition, it is noticeable that the LED flash has been moved to accommodate the extended zoom camera along with the Hasselblad branding.

More on the back, the entire panel has a sandpaper finish that is slightly similar to the black colorway of OnePlus 11 but with a finer texture. The sides seem to keep the buttons and their placements. These include the signature alert slider and USB-C port flanked by a speaker grill and microphone at the bottom.

OnePlus 12 leaked pictures show buttons placements. / © OnLeaks / SmartPrix

Furthermore, we are seeing a centered punch hole display with razor-thin bezels on the left and right. This is tipped to be headlined by a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel at 120 Hz refresh rate and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, it remains unclear if we are getting improvements in terms of brightness or resolution.

The OnePlus 12 should be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and retain the 5000 mAh battery capacity alongside an upgraded 150 watts charging speed. It should run on Android 14 OS out of the box but skinned with Oppo's ColorOS. The flagship Android device should debut as early as December, but before that, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Open foldable in August.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus recycling much of the design of OnePlus 11 on the OnePlus 12? We'd like to hear your answers in the comment section.