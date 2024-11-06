Hot topics

While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, there are now fantastic deals up for grabs. If you're particularly looking to jump on the Android bandwagon or upgrade to a flagship smartphone, then there's good news. Right now, the OnePlus 12 is available for $649 down $150 (19 percent) at Amazon.

This is the best price for the base model of the OnePlus 12 with 256 GB storage and 12 GB of RAM in black finish. The 512 GB option is also on sale dropping to $749 from the regular $899, resulting in the same $150 of savings.

Why you won't go wrong with the OnePlus 12

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 12 (review) last year but only arrived in the global markets and the USA in February. It comes with plenty of worthy upgrades from its predecessor such as a larger and significantly brighter AMOLED display. While it doesn't offer major design changes, it features a tougher IP65 rating along with a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass protection.

OnePlus 12 display overview
The display of the OnePlus 12 is vivid and colorful, boasting a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. / © nextpit

Internally, it is powered by a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and coupled with a bigger base memory. The processor has plenty of power and performs snappy even in demanding scenarios. There's a larger battery at 5,400 mAh that provides longer running time than before. Despite the increased cell size, charging the device only takes 30 minutes from 0 to 100 percent.

In addition, you'll also get a faster USB-C 3.0 port and Bluetooth 5.4. And if you want this device as your next camera phone, you'll not be disappointed. It has a better 50 MP main camera along with a new 64 MP 3x telephoto shooter. You'll also benefit from improved software optimizations and AI-enhancing features. The front-facing selfie is even larger at 32 MP and now adds 4K video recording.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 12 and its features? Is it a reasonable buy at this price? Let's hear your answers in the comments.

