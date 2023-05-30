OnePlus 11T: Rumored Budget Flagship Specifications Revealed

OnePlus is tipped to unveil the budget flagship known as OnePlus Ace Pro 2 sometime between July and August, which will most likely be rebranded as the OnePlus 11T in other regions. Apparently, the initial set of clues of its specifications point to shared hardware with the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+.

It has been a yearly affair for OnePlus to deliver a mid-year refresh of its small smartphone lineup. If all goes according to plan, the OnePlus 11T could be announced globally this August, although its Chinese version, aptly known as the OnePlus Ace Pro 2, should break cover first in China as early as July.

OnePlus 11T display and charging specs

Knowing how OnePlus and Oppo are under the same umbrella, word on the street has it that the upcoming OnePlus 11T will share some key features with the recently announced Reno 10 Pro+. According to Digital Chat Station, the former will sport the same 120 Hz OLED screen as the latter, which measures 6.74-inch across diagonally with an upgraded resolution of 1240×2772 pixels compared to a lower resolution display on the OnePlus 10T that Camila Rinaldi reviewed.

In addition, the same speculation account pointed to a downgraded charging speed in the OnePlus 11T, dropping from 150 watts to 100 watts compared to its predecessor, albeit mirroring what the OnePlus 11 (review) offers. On this note, the US rating will likely be changed as well, perhaps dropping to 80 watts due to different voltage used in the region.

OnePlus 11T may share the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+'s display. / © Oppo

OnePlus 11T mobile processor and price

Unsurprisingly, the leaker more or less confirmed Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that will power the OnePlus 11T. This lent credence to numerous reports that there will be no “plus” chipset as opposed to last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. However, it remains unclear whether OnePlus will offer an overclocked version of the processor similar to Samsung and its Galaxy S23.

Apart from the display and chipset, the OnePlus 11T could retain most of the OnePlus 11's specifications, including the triple camera module that is spearheaded by a 50 MP main sensor and an updated design. Furthermore, it should run on Oxygen OS which is based on Android 13 OS right out of the box.

Regarding the price, the unannounced handset may be similarly priced as last year's OnePlus 10T at $649 a pop. Considering this price point, do you think the OnePlus 11T will be a better value proposition compared to the vanilla OnePlus 11? Let us know your answers in the comments.