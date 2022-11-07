Oppo Find X6 leaked: Are these the OnePlus 11 (Pro) specs?

OnePlus is planned to announce the OnePlus 11 (Pro) early next year. Per rumors, the device will be a clone of Oppo's next flagship Android. Surprisingly, the full specifications of the alleged Oppo Find X6 Pro have been leaked suggesting what we should look forward to on the OnePlus version.

TL;DR

Oppo's Find X6 Pro key specs have been leaked.

It will feature a 1-inch 50MP main sensor like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The OnePlus 11 Pro could share most of the features with the Find X6 Pro.

A frequent leaker who goes by the name Yogesh Brar on Twitter has shared the key hardware features of the Oppo Find X6 Pro. According to him, the Oppo premium device will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display at the front while the back will house a new triple camera module. Additionally, most of the internal hardware is seen to be upgraded over the Find X5.

What's interesting is the mention of a 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor. To refresh, this is the same sensor found on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra that we've tested. The massive camera is then paired with two 50 MP shooters, an ultrawide and a telephoto lens. Noticeably, the latter is bigger compared to 13 MP from the predecessor. Unsurprisingly, Hasselblad tuning is also returning.

OnePlus 11 Pro other possible specs

Beyond the imaging features, Oppo's Find X6 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which is joined by the proprietary MariSiliconX 2 chip. Memory is said to start at 8 GB of RAM alongside the 512 GB max storage option. Likewise, the battery is unchanged at 5000 mAh, but wireless charging is faster with a 50 W rating.

Considerably, not all specs of the Find X6 Pro could arrive on the OnePlus 11 Pro. We might get different sensors despite having the same megapixel count as we did on the Find X5 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro. Of course, we don't rule out the possibility that OnePlus may surprise its fans eventually.

What do you think could be the most significant change on the OnePlus 11 Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.