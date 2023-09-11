OnePlus 11 Drops to Its Best Price with a $150 Off Right Now

OnePlus' smartphones are known to feature phenomenal specs but at affordable prices. That is true with the company's current OnePlus 11 flagship device, which now sees it price back to the all-time low, saving you up to $150.

The sale has started today on Amazon and the OnePlus store today, and it might run for a few days or so from both retailers. This specifically slashes $100 off (14 percent) the OnePlus 11 in 8/128 GB configuration and a much larger discount valued at $150 (19 percent) for the 16/256 GB setup.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 11 Save up to $150 on the OnePlus 11 from OnePlus store or Amazon.

Why the OnePlus 11 is a flagship phone to buy

The OnePlus 11 (review) is a great choice if you're looking for a smartphone with a flagship hardware but without breaking your bank. Primarily, it is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is the same chip you can find in today's premium Android handsets. And you can expect the device to deliver stutter-free performance and gaming with this setup.

Another under the hood key advantage of the OnePlus 11 that you won't find from most of its competitors is the Super VOOC charging. The technology can fully replenish the device's 5000 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in about 30 minutes. Battery life on it is even not a problem considering it lasts more than a day in moderate usage.

The SuperVooc 100W charging on the OnePlus 11 5G can fully charge it for around 30 minutes. / © NextPit

Regarding the exterior, the OnePlus 11 has a superb and large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that outputs 120 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The panel ships with an under-display fingerprint sensor and protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus and then rapped by an aluminum frame on its sides.

While not the best camera phones out there, the OnePlus 11 is a reliable shooter in daylight and night scenarios. The rear camera module is headlined by a 50 MP main sensor coupled with a 32 MP telephoto and 48 MP ultrawide. More importantly, these snappers are Hasselblad calibrated.

Does the OnePlus 11 appear to be a worthy buy at this rate? We'd like to know your answers and if you want to see more OnePlus offers in the future.