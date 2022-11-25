Save $250: OnePlus 10 Pro is back on its crazy low price!

OnePlus continues to offer the OnePlus 10 Pro at crazy low price despite a year has not passed since the flagship smartphone was launched. The OnePlus 10 Pro is heavily discounted at Amazon's Black Friday with a huge 31% off its original price or an instant savings worth $250. Below we tell you why this is a worthy purchase.

Both Amazon and OnePlus are currently running a Black Friday irresistible deal for the OnePlus 10 Pro. It's unstated how long the offer will last, but it is surely a worth-looking one considering the device is back to a tempting price of $549.

Although the OnePlus 10T was recently launched as another budget flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro remains the definitive 2022 flagship smartphone of the company. It has advantages that trumps the non-pro model in many ways, which also makes it a better buy eventually.

Why OnePlus 10 Pro is a popular choice among premium Android phones

For starters, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a sharper and brighter AMOLED screen. It is ten protected by a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus and comes with an IP68 waterproofing not found on the 10T. Another notable addition is the aluminum frame.

Furthermore, OnePlus' Pro device offers a solid triple camera setup composed of a 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto sensors. Even the selfie snapper is much larger at 32MP. More importantly, it also benefits from the Hasselblad color calibration as well as support for 8K video.

OnePlus 10 Pro's AMOLED screen outdoors / © NextPit

Powering the OnePlus 10 Pro is a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB on-board storage. The battery on the handset is a massive 5000mAh that ensures enough juice for the second day. At the same time, it has an advantage of 80W (65W in the U.S.) fast charging that fills up the battery at super speed.

If you're planning to own a premium Android smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the top choices to consider. It becomes more attractive at this rare low price.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 10 Pro? Would you love to see more deals like this? Let us know in the comment section.