Get the OnePlus 10 Pro with $100 off on Prime Day

As part of Amazon Prime Day 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro is going for $799.99—the brand's latest flagship is currently $100 cheaper. Is this tech deal for you?

OnePlus has renewed its flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. The brand's latest high-end smartphone packs a 6.6-inch WQHD+ LTPO 2.0 curved 120 Hz 6.7-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 backed by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, a 48MP triple camera module and a 5000 mAh 80W rechargeable battery. Read our OnePlus 10 Pro review to learn more.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has as main arguments, its atypical design as well as its very solid technical sheet. Its price-performance ratio is consistent and it has the advantage of being cheaper than its main competitors.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro To device database

The OnePlus 10 Pro is sold and shipped directly by Amazon. So you won't have to worry about the reliability of the offer since it's not coming from a third-party marketplace seller.

How much are you really saving on the OnePlus 10 Pro?

The OnePlus 10 Pro currently costs $799.99 instead of $899.99. Checking the price history on the keepa.com comparator shows that the displayed crossed-out price is not inflated. The advertised promotion is real and you will save $100 with this offer. So you can jump on the opportunity to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro with this offer if you are interested in it.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera module is one of the best in the market / © NextPit

This super discount is part of Amazon Prime Day, which officially started today, July 12, and runs until tomorrow, July 13. For more deals like this, click in the link below:

What do you think about this promo? Does the OnePlus 10 Pro sound interesting to you at this price?