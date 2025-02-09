The Samsung Galaxy S25 has launched with One UI 7 , built on Android 15. While it was anticipated that the stable version of One UI 7 would arrive on the Galaxy S24 and other Galaxy S series devices alongside the new flagship, recent developments suggest that users of these older models may face a longer wait.

Prolific leaker Ice Universe recently shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) that appears to show a post from a beta manager on the Samsung Community forum. The post indicates that Galaxy S24 beta testers can expect a fourth One UI 7 beta release. This update aims to address a bug causing incorrect display temperatures on select Galaxy S24 models.

However, there is no specific release date for the fourth beta, leaving uncertainty about whether it will be the final beta version before the stable release of One UI 7.

The Galaxy S24 series One UI 7.0 will release the Beta4 version, and the official version is still a long way off. pic.twitter.com/pGT6EnI6EJ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 7, 2025

According to Ice Universe, the stable version of One UI 7 is "still a long way off," potentially extending the wait for users with eligible devices.

New One UI 7 Stable Release Date Estimates

Despite the delays, there is a glimmer of hope. A report from Korean outlet Efocus, published on Naver, suggests that the stable version of One UI 7 could be released for the Galaxy S24 by late February or early March this year. This timeline implies that the fourth beta could be the final test before the stable release.

The report notes that Samsung may prioritize releasing the February security patch for the Galaxy S25 before rolling out One UI 7 to other models. If true, older devices would receive the February patch first, followed by the One UI 7 update.

Samsung has confirmed plans to release One UI 7 to eligible Galaxy S models by the end of Q1 2025 or March 2025. However, this timeline may leave other premium models like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Flip 6 (review) waiting longer.

The Ongoing One UI 7 Debacle Continues

While the One UI 7 rollout remains uncertain, other manufacturers have been more proactive with their Android 15 updates. Meanwhile, Google has already begun the Android 16 beta for Pixel devices.

One UI 7 promises significant new features and enhancements to Samsung's custom OS, including a dynamic "Now Bar" widget on the lock screen, a revamped quick panel, and improved home screen elements.

