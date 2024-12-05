Samsung Galaxy fans, rejoice! The One UI 7 Beta Program is finally here. Built on Android 15 , Samsung's mobile operating system is expected to be officially announced in early 2025. Starting today, Galaxy S24 Ultra owners can join the beta program. Here's how to test the new features and what to expect from future Galaxy devices.

One UI 7 Beta Program: Availability and How to Download

Samsung Germany has confirmed that the One UI 7 Beta Program starts today and is available via the Samsung Members app. Initially, the beta program will be offered for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in South Korea, Germany, and the U.S.—with more countries and supported devices to follow.

Also read: 11 secret Samsung One UI gestures to boost your daily productivity

To participate, interested users will need to sign up and enroll in the beta program through the app. Once enrolled, the over-the-air firmware update will be delivered through the app, allowing users to download and install it on a supported Galaxy device.

However, it's important to note that this is still a test version, which means it may contain bugs or unfinished features that could impact your experience. Be cautious if you plan to use it on your main device, as it might cause issues with daily functionality—especially with critical apps like banking or payment services, which are often sensitive to system changes and may not work as expected in beta software.

New Features of One UI 7

The early One UI 7 Beta versions will introduce Samsung's in-house features and core changes from Android 15. However, not all features are expected to be available in the initial release. At the time of publication, Samsung had confirmed several new features in One UI 7. Here’s a list of confirmed and rumored features so far.

AI-Powered Enhancements

Samsung has unveiled a suite of AI-driven features in One UI 7, designed to enhance personalization and deliver a smarter, more intuitive user experience.

Advanced Writing Assistance wants to take productivity to the next level, allowing users to select text and perform tasks like summarizing content, checking spelling and grammar, or converting notes into bullet points—all seamlessly, without leaving the app.

Call Transcripts brings support for 20 languages and automatically transcribes recorded calls. This feature might be perfect for referencing conversations later, eliminating the need for manual note-taking.

User Interface: Now Bar, Home Screen and Widgets

It’s official: One UI 7 introduces a revamped user interface for a more streamlined experience. The Now Bar, accessible directly from the lock screen, offers quick access to essential tools like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch—saving you the hassle of unlocking your device for these functions.

The Home Screen and Widgets have also been simplified, with redesigned layouts that provide greater customization options and improved user control. These enhancements make navigation and personalization smoother than ever.

One UI 7 features an updated Lock Screen and Notification and Quick Settings Panel / © Samsung Spain

Camera UX Enhancements

The camera interface has been reorganized for more intuitive control over settings, with a simplified layout in Pro and Pro Video modes to enhance focus on capturing content.

Galaxy Avatar and Portrait Studio

Beyond visual updates, Samsung will continue integrating generative AI into One UI 7. One confirmed addition is Galaxy Avatar, which allows users to create personalized avatars and stickers, similar to Apple’s Genmoji.

Another related editing tool called Portrait Studio, which is based on the name it implies and as shown on Samsung's website, will offer several styles and effects to portrait photos. This is akin to the generative Sketch to Image AI with several effects available like 3D cartoon and watercolor, but you don't need to draw or sketch from scratch.

Samsung One UI 7's portrait studio feature / © Samsung

Better Battery Life

Battery management will also see AI-based enhancements, enabling the system to optimize power usage based on user habits and charging patterns. This should lead to improved battery life and better longevity of battery health.

DeX on Windows replaced by Link to Windows

The next major One UI update will phase out DeX for PC on Windows. However, Samsung DeX isn’t being entirely removed—users can still connect their devices to an external monitor using the default DeX setup with accessories.

For Windows users, Samsung is promoting the Link to Windows application as an alternative. Recently enhanced with new features, Link to Windows offers similar capabilities to DeX, including screen mirroring and drag-and-drop file transfers. Additionally, it supports a broader range of Android devices beyond Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, making it a more versatile solution.

Now you can check your Android phone's notifications directly on your Windows PC / © nextpit

Edge Panels removed from the Galaxy Store

Another significant change in One UI 7 involves the Edge Panels, a long-standing feature on Galaxy devices that provides customizable shortcuts and controls. Samsung is planning to restrict the availability of Edge Panels by removing them from the Galaxy Store.

For Galaxy devices running One UI 7, if Edge Panels are uninstalled, users will no longer be able to redownload them from the store. However, users who still have the feature installed can continue to access it from their app collection. Additionally, for those who prefer not to use Edge Panels, the option to disable the feature will remain available in the settings.

Bixby and Homework with Circle to Search

Samsung’s Galaxy AI 2.0 will be a core part of One UI 7, offering more advanced AI models deeply integrated into Samsung’s apps and services. This integration aims to improve existing features and add new capabilities to the Gallery, Camera, editing tools, and more.

Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby, will receive a major upgrade with One UI 7, boasting more accurate voice recognition and support for complex commands. Enhanced contextual awareness will enable Bixby to better understand what’s on the screen and provide more relevant responses.

Homework with Circle to Search comes to Samsung Galaxy via One UI 7 / © Android Headlines

One UI 7 will also introduce a tool called “Homework with Circle to Search,” an enhanced version of Samsung's educational AI tool, Circle to Search. This feature is designed to help users solve math and physics problems by analyzing on-screen content.

Samsung's Parental Controls will be revamped, eliminating the need for the separate Life360 app. This change aims to simplify the process for parents managing their children’s devices and accounts.

Other upgrades coming with Android 15

One UI 7 will introduce Android 15-specific changes, focusing on usability, security, and new features. You can read the dedicated Android 15 guide for more details about them.

In any case, the key additions include predictive back gestures for smoother navigation and a new private space feature that creates a separate container for apps. While One UI already offers a secure folder, this private space goes further by restricting system access to the data within the container, enhancing security and privacy.

Security enhancements may also include improved controls for notifications containing sensitive information. Additionally, passkey management is expected to become more streamlined and user-friendly.

Android 15’s native satellite connectivity support could also be integrated into One UI 7. Samsung is likely to partner with a satellite service provider, utilizing non-terrestrial networks, first demonstrated last year, for satellite messaging and communication services.

Lastly, UI optimizations are anticipated for large-screen devices, including Galaxy tablets and foldable smartphones, along with enhanced multitasking features.

One UI 7 Compatibility

Samsung has not detailed yet which Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy tablets will be compatible with One UI 7. However, Samsung Spain is already hinting that One UI 7 and the upcoming Galaxy AI features will be available for devices supported by Galaxy AI.

Namely, these include the following:

Phones:

Tablets:

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Apart from these high-end models, we can expect that One UI 7 will also roll out to some mid-range and entry-level Galaxy devices. Take a look at the list of Galaxy models that are eligible for One UI 7 to see if your phone will be updated to the latest version.

Do you think these new features are worth the wait? And are you intending to enroll in the beta program?

This article has been updated with details about the One UI 7 Beta program launch.