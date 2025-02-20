Samsung promised a stable One UI 7 update , based on Android 15 , for eligible Galaxy S models by Q1 but has yet to conclude the Galaxy S24 beta phase. Now, it has released One UI 7 Beta 4—a smaller update than previous versions but with a key camera feature from the Galaxy S25 .

Just over a day ago, beta testers began reporting on Reddit and other social media that One UI 7 Beta 4 had started reaching their devices. The update is currently rolling out in the USA, India, South Korea, and select European countries. The firmware size averages about 1.4 GB, though this depends on the region and carrier, making it slightly smaller than previous betas.

One UI 7 Beta 4 Adds Log Video to Galaxy S24

While Beta 4 focuses primarily on bug fixes and performance optimizations, it also introduces log (logarithmic) video recording support for the Galaxy S24 trio, a feature that was first introduced with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra (review).

Samsung's One UI 7 Beta 4 adds log video format to the Galaxy S24 series as well as fixes. / © Reddit/u/Harissajid

Log video recording offers several advantages for photographers and videographers. It provides a higher dynamic range, preserving more details in highlights and shadows, and features a flat color profile that allows for greater flexibility in post-production color grading and editing. However, this format consumes more storage space compared to standard video recording.

To use log video, users must enable it from the advanced video settings. It can be activated in both standard video mode and pro mode.

Other One UI 7 Beta 4 Changes

Another notable addition in Beta 4 is AI-powered camera filters. These include pre-built filters such as Breeze, Pulse, Crystal, Shiver, and Chill, among others. Users also have the option to create custom filters based on existing images.

Beyond these additions, the firmware addresses various bugs and optimizations. Notably, it addresses some issues with the revamped home screen and quick panel, while improving performance in other areas.

Is This the Final Beta?

It remains unclear whether One UI 7 Beta 4 is the final beta release, or how many more betas Samsung plans before the stable release for the Galaxy S24 series. However, Samsung has reiterated that it aims to deliver the stable One UI 7 update within Q1 2025.

For other models, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review), Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), and Galaxy S23 series, the rollout timeline remains uncertain. The South Koreans have not confirmed whether these devices will receive a beta phase or if they will jump directly to the stable release.

Some speculation suggests that One UI 7 could be skipped entirely, with Samsung instead opting to launch One UI 7.1 or even One UI 8.0 based on Android 16.

Are you eagerly anticipating the One UI 7 update for your Galaxy device? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments!