One UI 5.1 features debuting with Galaxy S23 revealed—When can you update?
Samsung is not only debuting the Galaxy S23 on February 1st but it will also introduce new software features through the One UI 5.1 and that will be rolled out to compatible Samsung Galaxy models later. Interestingly, these changes are now revealed.
Based on the changelog that WinFuture published, the upcoming firmware includes minor to major new features. As usual, not all of these items that are slated for the Galaxy S23 trio will eventually hit other devices such as the Fast Pair that could require specific hardware components.
Improved gallery, camera, and customizations in One UI 5.1
Several of the changes are found in the multimedia and connectivity sections. For instance, the default camera app is gaining hue control when taking a selfie and easier access to Expert RAW in the advanced menu. Samsung is adding up to three faces support in Emoji AR Camera as well.
In the gallery app, users can sort out screenshots and screen recording files in a preferred location or album. There are also enhancements in the search and image handling in the app. Similar to Google Photos, the Shared Family Album will give other members access to family photos in one place and even get up to 5GB of cloud storage for each user.
With the One UI 5.1, a new battery widget will show the battery status of connected Galaxy watches and Buds headphones right on the home screen. At the same time, the weather widget is said to be more intuitive while wallpaper personalization can now be scheduled depending on your current mode of activities.
Expanded controls in One UI 5.1
As regards the connectivity department, Samsung Notes is mirroring Apple's collaborative Free Form app that was introduced to iOS 16. Multiple people can now see the real-time changes happening in a note. In addition, the shared calendar is supported on top of notes and photo albums.
If you're with a compatible Galaxy Book, you can use the mouse or trackpad of your laptop to control a Galaxy smartphone which was limited to Galaxy tablets before. This makes sharing texts and files between a Samsung laptop and phone easier. Furthermore, the Samsung Internet browser will allow users to continue browsing from a phone going to a Galaxy Book.
For the first time, changing Wi-Fi speakers output when streaming content via Spotify or Chromecast is added on the quick access toolbar. This method was only available from the music app control before.
Which Galaxy phones are compatible with Samsung One UI 5.1 update?
Samsung has not announced the specific date on when it will launch the One UI 5.1 software update to compatible devices. We might hear more details once it officially launches the Galaxy S23/Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra (pricing) on Wednesday during its Unpacked event in San Francisco. The in-person will also be streamed through Samsung's channels.
In the meantime, you can check our Android 13 tracker to find out which Samsung smartphones are getting the One UI 5.1 update.
Source: WinFuture
No comments