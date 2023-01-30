One UI 5.1 features debuting with Galaxy S23 revealed—When can you update?

Samsung is not only debuting the Galaxy S23 on February 1st but it will also introduce new software features through the One UI 5.1 and that will be rolled out to compatible Samsung Galaxy models later. Interestingly, these changes are now revealed.

Based on the changelog that WinFuture published, the upcoming firmware includes minor to major new features. As usual, not all of these items that are slated for the Galaxy S23 trio will eventually hit other devices such as the Fast Pair that could require specific hardware components.

Improved gallery, camera, and customizations in One UI 5.1

Several of the changes are found in the multimedia and connectivity sections. For instance, the default camera app is gaining hue control when taking a selfie and easier access to Expert RAW in the advanced menu. Samsung is adding up to three faces support in Emoji AR Camera as well.

In the gallery app, users can sort out screenshots and screen recording files in a preferred location or album. There are also enhancements in the search and image handling in the app. Similar to Google Photos, the Shared Family Album will give other members access to family photos in one place and even get up to 5GB of cloud storage for each user.

With the One UI 5.1, a new battery widget will show the battery status of connected Galaxy watches and Buds headphones right on the home screen. At the same time, the weather widget is said to be more intuitive while wallpaper personalization can now be scheduled depending on your current mode of activities.