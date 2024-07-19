With the Nothing Phone (3) confirmed to launch in 2025, this leaves the Phone (2a) as the only offering of the startup presently. However, there are now indications that the budget midrange could be joined by a more capable iteration soon.

The Phone (2a) which we reviewed is Nothing's cheaper option to the Phone (2), packing a muted processor and lacking some extra novelties found in the premium transparent counterpart. If you're wanting for a beefier option, the only option you have is by going to the Phone (2), which will set you a couple of Benjamin more.

The Nothing Phone (2a) screen has flat edges and very thin bezels. / © nextpit

Now, Nothing itself dropped a teaser on X, revealing that it has another smartphone planned to be launched on July 31. The teaser also included subtle hints of a 'Plus' moniker under its (a) budget series. However, we are yet to see if the company will really pick the new branding once the device launches.

How's the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus could be better

In terms of features and specs, the upcoming phone will be distinguished with a “more powerful processing” as stated by Nothing's co-founder Akis Evangelidis. Added by the exec, the supposed Phone (2a) 'Plus' will get revamped internal changes while it should keep the signature design traits of Nothing's devices at the outside.



As a reference, the Phone 2a is currently powered by a mid-range Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, a downgrade from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the Phone (2). So from what it appears, the Plus entry will be fitted with a chipset better than in the Phone (2a).

Plus. More. Extra.



Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus on 31 July. pic.twitter.com/AP7JEy8D94 — Nothing (@nothing) July 18, 2024



Separately, the company shared an image of that sort show of running grooves in a curve pattern. To that end, this might indicate that the handset will add wireless charging, which is missing from the standard Phone (2a).



Of course, beefier specs would mean that Nothing's upgraded Phone (2a) Plus would command a higher price tag than the Phone (2a). Currently, the latter retails for $349. A safe assumption would be the Plus handset being priced above $400 and north to $500, depending on the specs.



It is also unclear if we will see Nothing formally launches the Phone (2a) Plus in the US as the Phone (2a) is available only through the Nothing Developer program.

We expect Nothing to share more details over the course going to the unveiling date, though. Likewise, which features are you wishing to see from the Phone (2a) Plus aside from a better processor? Let us know in the comment section.