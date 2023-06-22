Nothing Phone (2) Could Be a Lot Pricier than Phone (1)

Besides the confirmed launch date of the Nothing Phone (2) , the UK-based startup has already provided some key specs for the upper mid-range Android phone, including the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. However, a fresh report suggests that the planned hardware upgrade would also make the second-gen transparent phone a lot pricier than the Phone (1) , at least in one region.

The Nothing Phone (1) that Antoine reviewed currently retails for €469 in most parts of Europe, which is fair pricing compared to other mid-tier phones with comparable specifications. But based on the claim of French outlet Dealabs, the Nothing Phone (2) is set to arrive with a shocking price increase in the country, which could likely dictate the cost in other parts of Europe.

Nothing Phone (2) could be a lot more expensive than Phone (1)

It specified that the base model of the Nothing Phone (2) with an 8/256 GB storage configuration will be priced at €729 (~$800). Meanwhile, the next setup with 12/512 GB memory is seen at €849 (~$930) or almost double the cost of its predecessor. If this materializes, this will position the Phone (2) slightly below the Galaxy S23 (review) and on par with the OnePlus 11 for the higher end variant.

The Nothing Phone (2) could get an updated Glyph interface and a rounder design. / © OnLeaks/SmartPrix

At the same time, it remains unknown whether these purported Nothing Phone (2) prices will greatly differ from other countries like the USA once the device is officially available. But based on the current strategy of the company, the US gets lower pricing due to the taxes being excluded from the listed price. With this said, we might see the final costing being lowered stateside.

Regarding other specs, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to bring a larger display along with a bigger battery capacity and semi-transparent USB cable, indicating the necessary price adjustment. The recent teaser material also revealed an updated Glyph lighting interface at the back. The device should run on Nothing OS based on Google's Android 13 at launch.

Nothing's first transparent smartwatch

In a separate report, it was also spotted by a Twitter tipster that Nothing has filed a trademark-related certification for an unannounced device in India. While the listing doesn't reveal anything aside from the D395 trademark number, it is believed this could be the company's first-ever smartwatch, which could be revealed later this year.

If it all goes according to plan, this Nothing 'Watch' might be fitted with a transparent design as with other products of the brand. Perhaps, Nothing's unique Glyph LED lighting may also find its way to the wearable as well.

With these rumored specs, do you think that it will be reasonable for Nothing to command such a price increase for the Nothing Phone (2)? Tell us about your thoughts in the comment section.