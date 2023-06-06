Nothing Phone (2) Renders Show More Curves Than the Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (2) is one of the most anticipated phones to launch in the second half of the year. And following that it was confirmed to be launching in more countries, the device is apparently building more hype than the original Phone (1) . Now, a fresh set of renders of the Phone (2) has been shared, shedding more light on the exterior changes.

Nothing's first Phone (1) that we reviewed was known for its unique Glyph interface which is composed of LED strips encased in a transparent back. The Phone (2) is evidently carrying over this very core design element based on the computer-generated pictures.

Nothing Phone (2) pictures based on a prototype

Shared by OnLeaks (via SmartPrix), the Nothing Phone (2) is depicted to get rounder sides and corners, which is notably built in aluminum frame. In addition, more curves are seen along the edges of the rear glass and display compared to the flat panels on the predecessor. Furthermore, it was earlier reported that the screen real estate will be increased to 6.7-inch.

Nothing Phone (2) could get an updated Glyph interface and rounder design. / © OnLeaks/SmartPrix

When it comes to the Glyph, it appears there is a minor facelift on the layout of the LED strips. The round red LED indicator has been replaced by a line and the LED flash component is larger. At the same time, the camera layout is seemingly unchanged with a dual module. This suggests that the UK-based startup is not adding a third rear snapper at all.

Nothing Phone (2)'s alleged design with a larger display and curved panels. / © OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The source notes that the overall design of the device is according to the engineering unit. So, it gives a possibility the final look could differ from what's currently shown in these images.

The Nothing said the Phone (2) will launch in July and will be fitted with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset instead of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company also added the upcoming Android phone is getting up to 3 major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It remains unclear if how much the Phone (2) will cost at launch.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7 Pro Can't wait for the Nothing Phone (2)? Check out the heavily discounted Google Pixel 7 Pro from Amazon. To device database

Do you like the look of the alleged Nothing Phone (2)? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.