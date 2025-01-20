Hot topics

Nothing's Transparent Ear ANC Buds Falls to All-Time Low for 28% Off

While Nothing's smartphones aren't officially sold in the USA, the company's wearables, including the Nothing Ear noise-canceling earbuds, remain popular. If you've been waiting for a sale, now might be the perfect time to grab a pair. Amazon currently has the black variant of the earbuds for just $114, a 28 percent discount off the regular price.

This matches the all-time low for these earbuds, a price we've only seen once. The white variant is also discounted, available for $115.

Why the Nothing Ear Are Worthy ANC Earbuds

Nothing's Ear earbuds (review) stick with the same distinctive design as their predecessors, but they come packed with notable audio upgrades. These include support for high-resolution audio codecs, such as LHDC 5.0 and LDAC, which mark a significant improvement over the original Ear (2) earbuds.

Additionally, the company has resolved previous issues with unbalanced audio. The latest model features a well-rounded sound signature and enhanced audio drivers for a better listening experience.

Despite the same old design, it is still very cool to look at.
Nothing Ear's transparent design is still very cool. / © nextpit

When it comes to active noise cancellation (ANC), my colleague found the earbuds to be more effective at blocking ambient noise compared to earlier models. The customizable ANC settings and a decent transparency mode are standout features, though the voice suppression performance leaves a bit of room for improvement. On the other hand, the microphones perform excellently during calls, delivering clear and crisp vocals.

If you're drawn to Nothing's unique, translucent design approach, you'll appreciate the familiar aesthetic of the Nothing Ear. The stem-based design and semi-transparent earbuds offer a fresh look compared to other options in this price range. The stems also feature touch controls, and the earbuds boast an IP54 rating, providing resistance against dust and water.

The Nothing Ear earbuds excel in battery life, offering over 40 hours of combined use (with the case) when ANC is turned off. However, this drops noticeably when ANC is enabled. To compensate, the earbuds support fast charging and wireless charging for added convenience. As with other Nothing products, these earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS, although certain features are exclusive to Android users.

What do you think of the Nothing Ear earbuds? Are they the right fit for your next ANC earbud purchase? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

