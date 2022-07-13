Nothing but a Prime Day Deal: Nothing Ear (1) at rock bottom price!

You've probably already noticed all the smartphone deals on NextPit, but to bring a little variety to Prime Day , we have a special offer for you. You can currently buy the Nothing Ear (1) from the mail-order giant at the lowest price so far. Whether the deal of the hyped-up company is worth it, you can find out in this article.

If you are one of our frequent visitors, you have certainly heard of the Nothing Phone (1). Now Amazon is offering the Nothing Ear (1) as a Prime Day deal, and at the lowest price so far. So you pay just $79.20 for the in-ear headphones.

Affiliate offer Nothing ear (1) Hot deal on the Nothing Ear 1 Cancelling Earbuds! Get a set now! To device database

If you want to buy the headphones from another retailer, not only will you have to pay significantly more but availability could be awkward as well, so, you're likely to save some grief with today's Amazon deal.

Is the Nothing offer from Amazon worth it?

The design of the Nothing Ear (1) is very tidy and compact. The ANC of the headphones is also quite sophisticated and the sound meets the expectations of headphones that usually cost just around $100. The highs and lows come across well without any one area having too much of an impact on the music experience, though the sound is not outstanding. Wireless charging is also a big plus point of the Nothing Ear (1) at such a low price.

The Nothing Ear (1) are somewhat reminiscent of the Apple AirPods Pro / © Nothing Tech.

However, we should also look at the flip side of the coin. For example, the headphones charge wirelessly, but not particularly quickly. When it comes to the sound, music lovers will quickly notice that the corresponding HD codecs are missing, and the corresponding app also leaves something to be desired. If you don't mind these issues then you definitely shouldn't miss this deal, because you won't get these true-wireless headphones at such a low price anytime soon.

The Nothing Ear (1) could also change your mind in our big in-ear headphone comparison. If you want to know all the details about the headphones, you should definitely read our review of the Nothing Ear (1).

Still not enough? Here are all the deals on Prime Day 2022

What do you think of the Nothing Ear (1)? Is the offer interesting for you? Let us know in the comments!