Hot topics

Chats on the Big Screen: Meta Launches WhatsApp for iPad

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
image001
© WhatsApp
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português

Meta has been testing a dedicated WhatsApp app for iPadOS for a couple of years now, but until this point, there has been no concrete timeline for its release. That wait is over. WhatsApp was finally launched for iPad, with support video calls, group chats, and everything you have come to expect.

The primary reason for the lack of a standalone WhatsApp for iPad was thought to be that most iPad and iPad Pro models lack cellular capabilities or support for a mobile number, which is typically required for WhatsApp account authentication. However, Meta's approach shifted when it opened WhatsApp for iPad to test through its TestFlight program.

Meta could be teasing the imminent release of WhatsApp for iPad app.
Meta teasing the imminent launch of WhatsApp for iPad app. / © X/u/WhatsApp

Recently, on X (formerly Twitter), Meta appeared to drop a hint. When replying to a user, they used a big eyes emoji, which could suggest the possible release of the long-awaited WhatsApp for iPad. Despite this, there is still no clear timeline for what this teasing means. However, we believe the company wouldn't tease the app if it wasn't planning an eventual release on iPads.

WhatsApp for iPad: Full-featured app

Besides the usual chat features found in the phone app (and also the desktop version), WhatsApp on the iPad leverages features like Stage Manager, Slide Over, and Split View, on top of the multitasking tools available on iPadOS.

Additionally, you can use other input devices on the tablet, including compatible keyboards and stylus, such as the Apple Pencil. Meta even used the ecosystem integration offered by Apple, by synchronizing data between the tablet, phone, and PC.

Until now, the only way to use WhatsApp on an iPad is through WhatsApp Web in a browser. However, users enrolled in WhatsApp's TestFlight program had the opportunity to try the native WhatsApp for iPad app.

Beyond WhatsApp, Meta is also reportedly developing a standalone Instagram app for iPadOS. The current Instagram app on iPad is simply an upscaled version of the iOS app. A dedicated Instagram app could take full advantage of the iPad's form factor.

Have you been eagerly waiting for a WhatsApp app on your iPad? Do you currently use WhatsApp Web on your Apple tablet? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: WhatsApp on X

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing