Hot topics

Factory Reset Bricked Your Chromecast? Here’s How to Fix It

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Chromecast 3
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Português

It was a rough week for Google Chromecast users as reports surfaced about the Chromecast 2nd Gen and Chromecast Audio failing to cast. While Google eventually released a fix, some users attempted troubleshooting before the official update arrived. While some managed to resolve the issue, others were left with bricked devices. Now, Google is rolling out an update to address those non-functioning Chromecasts.

The new update is specifically for Chromecast 2nd Gen and Chromecast Audio devices that remain stuck or unresponsive after a factory reset. If your Chromecast is experiencing other issues, Google has also shared a troubleshooting guide, which you can find below.

Fix for Chromecast Stuck After Factory Reset

In an updated post on the Google Nest Community, Google instructs affected users to update their Google Home app to the latest version on the smartphone or tablet used for setting up the Chromecast. The required app versions are 3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS.

Once the app is updated, users should set up their factory-reset Chromecast devices as usual—no additional tweaks are needed. However, since the updated Google Home app is being rolled out gradually, some users may need to wait before the latest version becomes available for their devices. Google has promised to provide an update once the rollout is complete.

What If Your Chromecast Is Still Not Working?

The above fix applies specifically to Chromecast 2nd Gen and Chromecast Audio devices that were bricked after a factory reset. If your Chromecast has not been reset but still won’t cast, Google recommends a simple power cycle—turning the device off and back on—and ensuring it is running the latest firmware.

To check your Chromecast’s firmware version:

  1. Open the Google Home app.
  2. Tap and hold the Chromecast device tile.
  3. Go to Settings > Device Information > Technical Information.
  4. Check if your device is on the following firmware version:
    1. Chromecast 2nd Gen: Firmware version 1.56.467165
    2. Chromecast Audio: Firmware version 1.56.467166

Did this update help restore your Chromecast casting functionality? Share your experience with us in the comments!

Source: Google Nest Community

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing