It was a rough week for Google Chromecast users as reports surfaced about the Chromecast 2nd Gen and Chromecast Audio failing to cast . While Google eventually released a fix, some users attempted troubleshooting before the official update arrived. While some managed to resolve the issue, others were left with bricked devices. Now, Google is rolling out an update to address those non-functioning Chromecasts.

The new update is specifically for Chromecast 2nd Gen and Chromecast Audio devices that remain stuck or unresponsive after a factory reset. If your Chromecast is experiencing other issues, Google has also shared a troubleshooting guide, which you can find below.

Fix for Chromecast Stuck After Factory Reset

In an updated post on the Google Nest Community, Google instructs affected users to update their Google Home app to the latest version on the smartphone or tablet used for setting up the Chromecast. The required app versions are 3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS.

Once the app is updated, users should set up their factory-reset Chromecast devices as usual—no additional tweaks are needed. However, since the updated Google Home app is being rolled out gradually, some users may need to wait before the latest version becomes available for their devices. Google has promised to provide an update once the rollout is complete.

What If Your Chromecast Is Still Not Working?

The above fix applies specifically to Chromecast 2nd Gen and Chromecast Audio devices that were bricked after a factory reset. If your Chromecast has not been reset but still won’t cast, Google recommends a simple power cycle—turning the device off and back on—and ensuring it is running the latest firmware.

To check your Chromecast’s firmware version:

Open the Google Home app. Tap and hold the Chromecast device tile. Go to Settings > Device Information > Technical Information. Check if your device is on the following firmware version: Chromecast 2nd Gen: Firmware version 1.56.467165 Chromecast Audio: Firmware version 1.56.467166

Did this update help restore your Chromecast casting functionality? Share your experience with us in the comments!