Buy an Xbox Now–It's About To Become Much More Expensive

Much of the talk around tariffs has died down in recent weeks, but that doesn't mean that they no longer affect companies and customers alike. Now, Microsoft is feeling the consequences of the ongoing trade war between the US and China. As a result, hardware prices are about to increase significantly, starting with the popular Xbox console in October.

Microsoft Is Increasing Xbox Prices

On October 3rd, Xboxes in the US will become more expensive across the board. Some versions of the popular console are going to be almost 10 percent more expensive by this time next month. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Microsoft has increased prices, making it an even harder pill to swallow. Prices were previously adjusted upward in May of this year.

The upcoming price increase is rolling around just in time for the holiday season. So if you've been thinking of getting someone an Xbox for Christmas, you should think about buying early.

These Are the New Prices Console Current Price New Price Xbox Series S 512 $379.99 $399.99 Xbox Series S 1TB $429.99 $449.99 Xbox Series X Digital $549.99 $599.99 Xbox Series X $599.99 $649.99 Xbox Series X 2TB Special Edition $729.99 $799.99

As you can see, the price of the Xbox Series X with 2TB of storage is going to increase by a whopping $70. And even the previously budget-friendly Xbox Series S with just 512GB of storage is soon going to be $20 more expensive.

The Final Round of Price Increases?

These price increases are only the most recent development in the Xbox's pricing history. Before May 2025, the 512GB version of the Xbox Series S was available for just $299.99. The previous price increase is important to factor in when considering the purchase of a console in October.

Compared to the start of the year, the Xbox Series S 512GB is not just $20 more expensive, but a whopping $100. The Xbox Series X 2TB has gone up $200 from the start of the year.

However, there is also some good news. This time around, the price increase is only going to affect consoles. For now, accessories like Xbox controllers are going to remain at the same price.

Did you already buy an Xbox, or are you now planning on getting one before prices increase on October 3rd? Let me know in the comments below!