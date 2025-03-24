Although the Apple Watch has evolved with a larger display and slimmer design, its overall look has remained largely unchanged for years. Apple has primarily focused on introducing new software tricks rather than making drastic changes in the exterior. However, a new report suggests that Apple is planning a major shift for its next-generation smartwatches—adding a built-in camera.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on integrating cameras into future Apple Watch Series and Watch Ultra models. According to Gurman, this change is expected to arrive in 2027, following two more product generations if Apple maintains its annual release cycle.

The camera placement is expected to vary between the Apple Watch Series and the Watch Ultra (2nd gen review). Gurman suggests that the standard Apple Watch could feature a camera embedded within the display, though it's unclear whether this would be through a punch-hole or notch design.

Meanwhile, the Watch Ultra is said to have its camera positioned on the right side, alongside the Digital Crown and physical button. But what’s the reason behind this addition?

Why Would Apple Add a Camera to the Apple Watch?

It appears that Apple wants to enable Apple Intelligence features on its wearables. Instead of being used for FaceTime calls, the camera could allow the Apple Watch to scan objects and surroundings, similar to the AI-powered Visual Intelligence feature found in the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 16 (review) series. This would let users capture images and receive insights or assistance from the web or chatbot based on the content of the image.

iOS 18 brings Visual Intelligence to the iPhone that is very reminiscent of Google Lens. / © Apple,

Beyond AI-powered functionality, the built-in camera could also enhance health and tracking features. For instance, it might improve automatic workout detection by analyzing the environment. Additionally, it could be used to scan a user’s face to detect signs of physical stress or fatigue. A Face ID-style authentication system is another possible application.

AirPods with Cameras?

Apple isn’t stopping at the Apple Watch—Gurman also reiterates that the company is exploring cameras for AirPods. The goal is to enhance wellness tracking, potentially adding new health-focused features. These camera-equipped AirPods are expected to debut alongside the camera-enabled Apple Watch in 2027.

What do you think about Apple adding a camera to the Apple Watch? Would you find it useful, or should Apple focus on improving battery life and other core features first? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!