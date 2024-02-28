Narwal Freo X Ultra Review: Best Robot Vacuum Dark Horse in 2024?

Is this the end of the three-way robot vacuum cleaner battle? Narwal has launched its 8,200 Pa heavyweight, the Freo X Ultra, promising nothing less than the "first robot vacuum with anti-tangling technology". does this mean finding tangled pet fur in the roller brush history? Read nextpit's detailed robot vacuum cleaner review to find out whether the Narwal Freo X Ultra will ascend to the top of robot vacuum Olympus and force the other robot vacuum cleaners from Roborock, Dreame, and Ecovacs to shake in their boots!

As mentioned earlier, not much changed with the docking station. The touchscreen located on the lid has returned, and apart from a facelift, the touchscreen offers no new functions. Probably the most practical use for it is having you see just how far the vacuuming and mopping have progressed.

You specify exactly how and the order the Freo X Ultra should clean and mop your home via the app. Through different settings, you have an overview of the remaining service life of the individual components and can adjust settings such as the child safety lock and determine whether you own pets or not.

After mapping, you can view the result in the Narwal Freo app. If you so desire, you can specify whether you want to view your apartment image in 2D or 3D. If you live in a multi-story house, mapping such a huge living area is no problem for the Narwal robot vacuum cleaner.

Even when mapping, the robot vacuum cleaner struggled to recognize table legs. As a result, the Freo X Ultra tried to reach the table leg with all its might, but it was all in vain. Apart from this slight hiccup, the robot vacuum cleaner shone when scanning our test area. If the Narwal robot vacuum cleaner had incorrectly scanned an area of your home, you can make the necessary corrections afterward.

The cleaning assistant is controlled and operated via the Narwal Freo app. The set-up process takes anywhere from two to three minutes, or a maximum of five if you don't have your Wi-Fi password on hand. The Wi-Fi connection is set up via Bluetooth. As usual, mapping is the first thing it starts with. For our 520ft² (48 m²) test area which consists of two rooms, the robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function took 15 minutes to scour the area.

The familiar LiDAR tower sits on top, where Narwal uses lasers for navigation in front and at the sides. You don't have much choice when it comes to colors as Narwal only sells the robot vacuum cleaner with a mopping function in white.

Narwal made a few changes to the design of the robot vacuum cleaner. The hood, where the QR code for the app is located underneath it, is now a removable cover instead of a flap. However, a peek under the hood revealed no new features. You get a 1 L dust container as usual. Optionally, you can place one of the three 1 L disposable dust bags that is included with each purchase.

Narwal followed up from the standard Freo and only made a few changes to the design. Instead of a hinged cover, a removable cover sits in its place on top. However, the docking station of the Freo X Ultra looks confusingly similar to the Freo's. The Freo app, on the other hand, has been given a visual facelift.

Suction and mopping performance

Narwal promises no pet fur will get tangled up in the roller brush, but can we confirm this in an endurance test with two dogs around the vicinity? To ensure that the Freo X Ultra is up to the task, Narwal equipped the robot vacuum cleaner with a full 8,200 Pa of suction power.

Pros:

Flagship-level suction power.

No pet fur in the roller brush.

Excellent navigation.

Incredible battery life.

Cons:

No self-emptying function.

Thin cable and table legs are its nemesis.

At maximum suction power, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is definitely one of the louder robot vacuum cleaners nextpit reviewed to date, but how else can you pack 8,200 Pa of suction power into a robot vacuum cleaner? Even if the Narwal Freo X Ultra is irritating to listen to while it is at work, you cannot deny that it boasts a very powerful suction power. In the practical test, the new Narwal flagship collected 99 percent of the generously distributed oat flakes on a tiled surface.

You won't find any animal fur in the roller brush. That's great! / © nextpit

Finer impurities, such as sand in our test, were also vacuumed away with ease by the Narwal robot vacuum cleaner. We discovered 98 percent of our strewn sand in the dust container. Speaking of the dust container: As an alternative to the conventional dust container, you can use the provided disposable dust bags.

Apart from the fact that you will increase the overall operating cost of the Narwal robot vacuum cleaner in the long term by doing so, it was not clear to us during the review why you should switch to the disposable dust bag. Throughout our review, the dust bag was bursting at its seams after just vacuuming for six hours.

Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,8 g 98 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 9,6 g 96 %

The original Narwal Freo we reviewed a while back struggled with carpets. With the Freo X Ultra, however, Narwal managed to almost completely eliminate this weakness. The robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function sucked up 96 percent of the sand. Carpet detection worked flawlessly. As soon as the cleaning robot recognizes your beloved surface, it raises its mop pads by 12 mm to avoid leaving your carpets moist.

Narwal described the Freo X Ultra as "the first robot vacuum with anti-tangling technology". We've all seen it before: manufacturers sometimes make absurd promises with their products that are not kept at the end of the day. Amazing as it may sound, after countless hours of vacuuming a household with two dogs, we actually didn't find any pet fur in the Freo X Ultra's roller brush.

In the app, you can choose between four suction levels and three levels for the water flow rate. You also have options for navigation. / © nextpit

Mopping is another strength of the new Narwal flagship. In the review, we immediately noticed the Freo X Ultra left behind a much wetter floor than its predecessor, the Freo. Don't get us wrong, a "Warning! Slipper floor" sign is not necessary, but the result is still another great upgrade to last year's model in our eyes.

Like the standard Freo, the Freo X Ultra also has two rotating mopping pads. / © nextpit

The triangular mopping pads scrub your floor at 180 revolutions/minute. The result is impressive as the robot impressed us in the test as it made our floor squeaky clean. The Freo X Ultra effortlessly mopped away the entire splotch of slightly dried ketchup. Were there any sticky residues left behind? Not in the slightest!

The stylish docking station has no self-emptying function but cleans the mopping pads thoroughly. / © nextpit

The docking station cleans the mopping pads. In the Narwal Freo app, you can determine when the robot vacuum cleaner with a mopping function should return to the station to rinse the mopping utensils. The docking station then rinses the mopping pads thoroughly before it is dried quietly using hot air at 40 °C.

Adjust the settings for the mop cleaning according to your wishes. / © nextpit

Navigation is on part with Roborock. You should move thin cables out of the way before any cleaning is done though. Thicker cables are not an issue for the Narwal robot vacuum cleaner. Just like any other obstacles or objects in the way, these are avoided without any contact. The Freo X Ultra only runs into trouble when confronted with table legs. When that happens, the robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function tries to get onto the table leg by any means necessary with dogged persistence!

The navigation of the Narwal Freo X Ultra is almost flawless. / © nextpit

Battery life of the Freo X Ultra is also amazing. As a reminder, the Narwal Freo already boasted a phenomenal battery life with a suction power of 3,000 Pa. The Freo X Ultra bursts onto the scene with a whopping 8,200 Pa! Despite this immense increase in power, Narwal managed to keep the robot vacuum cleaner's battery life at the very highest level.

In the review, the Freo X Ultra plodded and worked for a full two hours before the robot vacuum cleaner reaches a remaining battery level of 20 percent and returned to the docking station. The robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function needed just three hours to fully charge itself. If it has not yet completed the entire cleaning task, it will resume so after recharging.