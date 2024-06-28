If you're intending to upgrade your robot cleaner to one with an auto mop washing and drying function, now is the best opportunity to plunge in. Narwal's popular Freo all-in-one robot vacuum has gone to a new record low at $699 on Amazon, which is a 50 percent reduction from the usual price. This also beats the previous low by $100 that we saw in May.

However, remember that you may need to act fast to secure the savings valued at $699 as the deal has been running for almost a week now.

Why the Narwal Freo is a recommended robot cleaner to buy

Our colleague Thomas reviewed the Narwal Freo last year and gave it a solid score of 4.5/5 stars, with only a minor dent coming from the carpet cleaning front. But elsewhere, the robot vacuum has many features to like, and its current price makes it even a recommended investment.

In terms of cleaning, it has a decent 3,000 Pa suction power that is tested to absorb dirt and debris effectively, which is helped by a bristle-enforced roller. Compared to most high-end robot vacuums, the Freo is better at sweeping edges as well. The vacuuming automatically adapts to the type of floor in addition to four carpet modes.

Like the standard Freo, the Freo X Ultra also has two rotating mopping pads. / © nextpit

The more impressive feature of the Freo is its mopping solution. It has a dual mop in a triangular shape with a pressurized motor that forces the mop pads for up to 12 N, which is more than enough to wipe off dried spills.

Even so, the base station comes with a modern and accommodating design that resembles more of a cat house. A useful LCD screen is also positioned on tap, displaying different statuses of the dock and the robot itself. The station has a built-in washer and dryer for automatic and hands-free mop cleaning.

Narwal's Freo is equipped with LiDAR navigation for precise mapping and obstacle avoidance. You can also control the robot cleaner and manage cleaning routines through the mobile app is compatible with Alexa and Siri assistants for voice controls.

Are you buying the Narwal Freo with this offer? We're eager to hear your suggestions below and if you'd like to see more robot vacuum deals.