Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: New Name and New Pictures!

The former Google subsidiary Motorola was one of the first smartphone manufacturers to launch the famous RAZR phone in a foldable version. According to the latest information , there will be two models in clamshell design this year, which will probably also have an unusual name change. The foldable smartphone that was previously known as Motorola Razr+ will now be called Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 Lite

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will probably come with a full-screen display. / © Motorola | Edit by NextPit

Admittedly, the name change of the foldables, which were previously known as Motorola Razr+ and Razr Lite, comes as a bit of a surprise. The bombshell was dropped by Evan Blass, a tipster who is considered to be reliable, who also provided new image material in this context, which apparently seems to be press material.

The leaker announced via his Twitter channel that we can probably expect the names Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and probably Motorola Razr 40 Lite. If this theory turns out to be true, Motorola would probably take another step towards a uniform nomenclature. After all, the latest flagship is called Motorola Edge 40 Pro in Europe, which we have of course already tested for you. The "40" stands for a model series that was/will be released in 2023.

However, we have to note that Motorola calls the Edge 40 Pro as the Moto X40 in China and Moto Edge+ (2023) in the US—so the name is not quite consistent. Maybe the US model could be called Moto Razr+ (2023)?

The leaked pictures are obviously official press photos since the individual design of the large display is explained and also advertised. It seems to be a full-screen display, although it integrates an additional status bar with corresponding icons similar to the familiar "home screens". In this case, it is at the bottom, instead of the bar we know from the top. However, it can also be hidden completely.

The full-screen outer display also has many design options. / © Motorola | edit by NextPit

What do you think of the new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+? Will it be the Motorola to finally challenge Samsung in the compact foldable market? What would make you consider pocketing the new Razr? Write your opinion in the comments.