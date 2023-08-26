Hot topics

Motorola to Enable Satellite Messaging on Phones via a Modular Case

Authored by: Jade Bryan

motorola razr 40 test nextpit 01
© nextpit

Apart from brands like Apple and Huawei, currently, there are no smartphones that support built-in satellite connectivity. What Motorola decided upon was to introduce a satellite hotspot communicator that is compatible with any phone. Apparently, the company now plans to launch another accessory that will enable satellite communication to more of its devices.

Following the release of the Motorola Defy Satellite Link hotspot, which has been made through a partnership with Bullitt, Motorola has now teased a new modular smartphone accessory in a snap-on case known as the Tiantong satellite phone module. The device is scheduled to be announced in China today.

The name suggests that coverage will be provided by the Tiantong-1, which is a geostationary satellite network that covers China. Once the case is paired to your handset, it should be able to allow two-way satellite calling and messaging on a smartphone. There's even a dedicated switch on the case to initiate satellite calls.

Motorola Modular Satellite Phone Case
Motorola's modular satellite phone case accessory. / © Motorola

It remains unclear how much the phone module will cost and its compatibility with Motorola phones or the bundled services that will be offered. At the same time, we could only know more details today whether Motorola will launch a variant of the case that will support other regions besides China.

If your phone lacks satellite connectivity and you have plans to venture to remote places, the most viable option at the moment is the Defy Satellite Link. It costs $149 and comes with a 1-year basic subscription plan and 30 SMS per month. What's great about this device is that it works in the USA and most parts of Europe.

As for other satellite-ready phones, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 will get the same emergency SOS via satellite as its predecessor. On the other hand, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S24 will come with the said feature via 5G non-terrestrial networks by next year.

Do you find satellite connectivity an essential function in a smartphone? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this matter.

Via: GizmoChina Source: Motorola Weibo

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

