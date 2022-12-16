Moto X40 aka Motorola Edge+ (2023) and Moto G53 officially unveiled

Completely lost in the hustle and bustle of Oppo Inno Days and the two new foldables Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip , yesterday's Motorola presentation where the Moto X40 and Moto G53 were unveiled. One a flagship with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will appear in our country under the name Motorola Edge 40 Pro, and the other a mid-range smartphone, which the company offers for sale in its most successful segment in a week.

The Moto X40 also comes to us as the Motorola Edge 40

Motorola also presented two new Android smartphones yesterday in the home country of parent company Lenovo: the Moto X40 and the Moto G53. The Moto X40 is the first Motorola smartphone that has the recently presented Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 installed—a real flagship!

This time, it is not the first, because that was Vivo with the X90, and not the second, because Xiaomi has already done this job with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro (both already on the way to NextPit's HQ). In the end, however, what counts is when the devices will be available in this country, and we are leaning towards spring 2023, or rather after MWC 2023 in Barcelona.

But technical specs like a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels (FHD+) and a refresh rate of up to 165 hertz will also make fans' hearts beat faster. While a 60 MP punch-hole camera is already installed in the top center on the front, a triple camera is used on the back.

At the top left is a rectangular array with a 50 MP main camera that doesn't have much in common with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra we tested, joined by a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 12 MP telephoto zoom camera that can also handle portrait photography. The built-in battery is bursting with energy with 4,600 mAh and can feed it back much faster than it consumes via the included 125-watt power adapter. As in the predecessor, there is stereo and Dolby Atmos sound, as well as protection against dust and water ingress via IP68 certification.

Motorola has introduced the Moto X40 in China, which should cross the Pacific as the Edge+ (2023) / © Motorola

The Moto X40 will be handed over to retailers in China with Android 13 and in-house MyUI 5.0 from December 23 in blue and black. The variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal program storage will cost 3,999 yuan, which is roughly equivalent to 490 euros. In China, the memory selection always turns out to be a bit more lush, so an additional 8/256, 12/256 and 12 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage are available for 4,299 yuan (620 euros).

The inexpensive Moto G53 also has a lot to offer

We all know that it will not remain with that competitive price in the west. Thus, even the mid-range smartphone Moto 53 is unlikely to be available in this country for the equivalent of $130 with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of RAM in the colors black and gray. The price of the model with twice the amount of RAM (8 GB) is currently unknown. In return, the 128 GB storage can optionally be expanded up to 1 TB via microSD card.

However, the Lenovo subsidiary keeps the installed Qualcomm processor a secret. The predecessor had a Snapdragon 680, but it "only" has a 4G modem, and Motorola promises 5G support. The LCD panel has a diagonal of 6.5 inches and offers a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. So, not a record value, but at least with a smooth refresh rate of 120 hertz. The punch-hole front camera offers 8 megapixels. On the back is a 50 MP main camera and the tired 2 MP portrait camera that you love so much (j/k). So, actually a single camera whose second sensor collects the depth data.

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G53 in China, which will also come to us as the Motorola G53. / © Motorola

On the power supply side, the Moto G53 is even better than the flagship with 5,000 mAh. Only charging takes a bit longer with a meager 18 watts. But hey: 130 dollars! Which will probably cost us $300, and the Moto G53 already has a lot to offer for that, right?

Feel free to write us your opinions about the two Motorola smartphones in the comments. We are already curious.