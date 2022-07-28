Meta Quest Pro headset pricing and key specs fully revealed

Last month, we were treated to different mixed reality headsets teasers by Meta's very own CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Today, a prominent hardware analyst has published a comprehensive leak of what to appear as the upcoming Meta Quest Pro specs under the code-named Project Cambria. The actual release of the device is anticipated around October.

TL;DR

Meta could reveal Quest Pro mixed reality headset soon.

Meta Quest Pro will boast high-res and counter-rotating displays.

It is alleged that the full kit will cost $1500 including controllers and charging pad.

Meta Quest Pro's hardware specs and advanced display

Along with several CAD renders that VR enthusiast Brad Lynch has shared, most of the hardware specs of Meta's Quest Pro mixed reality headset were also revealed. It was previously rumored that it will be powered by a new Snapdragon XR2 5G chipset and that happens to be true. The chip is then paired with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB on-board storage, and up to ten sensors including an infrared depth projector.

In terms of differences, the current Quest 2 will significantly lag Quest Pro in display quality as well. Each panel of the new headset will come with a 2160 x 2160 QLED screen with up to 1800x1920 rendered resolution. Meta will also utilize custom pancake lenses and a 21-degree counter-rotating mechanism to improve the field of view when mixing both augmented and virtual reality. Additionally, Quest Pro will also feature improved spatial audio, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5000 mAh battery.

Render of Meta Quest Pro mixed reality headset / © SadlyInReality: Brad Lynch

Quest Pro controller specifications and pricing

Not only will the headset get notable upgrades. Meta Quest Pro controller is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon processor while sporting up to three IR cameras, pressure sensor, and HD haptics. The company could eventually offer the controller plus charging dock as a separate package for $300 according to the leaker.

Meta Quest Pro's controller with infrared sensors and HD haptics / © SadlyInReality: Brad Lynch

As regards the pricing of Meta Quest Pro, the full kit is alleged to cost $1500 which will include the controllers and charging pad. It is not clear if Meta will sell a headset-only package. Meta could announce Quest Pro as early as next month.

Conversely, Meta confirmed it will stop selling the 64 GB storage variant of Quest 2 starting in August. This will be replaced by 128 GB version, but will cost $400 or $100 more than the original base model.