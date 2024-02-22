Meta Craves for an Apple AirPlay Support on Quest Headsets

Meta's Quests headsets, like the Quest 3 (review) and Quest Pro (review) , continue to be the mainstream mixed reality and VR headsets options in the market. They come with rich support for work and media consumption despite the lower price barrier they have compared to the likes of Apple's premium Vision Pro . Meta could improve its headsets lineup further with a planned AirPlay integration.

Will Apple allow AirPlay on Meta Quest headsets?

Currently, Quest headsets already feature a wide selection of apps for consuming or streaming multimedia content, even the ability to store files for later playback is possible. As discovered by UploadVR via 9to5Mac, Meta is planning to expand these features to support of sharing content or screen to its headsets from Apple's devices through AirPlay. However, that seems to depend on if the iPhone manufacturer allows them.

In a reply to an X user, Meta's VP for VR Mark Rabkin said they already asked the Apple for permission to add AirPlay into the Quest wearable by converting them into receivers and to be compatible with wireless protocol. Once approved, users can AirPlay content or cast screens from iPhone or iPad tablets and manage these on a Quests headset, but in a reality or spatial space.

The Meta Quest Pro's display is much sharper, not least because of the pancake lenses. It also ships with a wide selection of apps and streaming services. / © nextpit

However, there's seems no guarantee that Apple will allow Meta's request considering they have competing platforms in the MR/VR market. But it would make sense for both companies to have AirPlay work with Quest headsets and Apple devices eventually as this give users versatility of media playback options.

The closest thing to getting a comparable experience without AirPlay is to transfer content from an iPhone going to a Quest headset by first transferring to a Mac or PC. You can also use third-party apps to stream viewable content or screens but through on a Mac or PC in addition to streaming apps like Netflix directly on the headset.

As with the case of Apple's spatial headset, the Vision Pro even presently lacks the same AirPlay function. But this is more apparent to be added first by Apple to its headset before approving Meta's request.

Do you think Apple should enable AirPlay interoperability on Meta's Quest wearables? Will it be a big feature that will help convince you to buy a Quest headset? Let us know your answers in the comments.