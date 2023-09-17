Hot topics

Ear-Shaping Logitech G Fits Gaming Buds are $50 Off Today

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Logitech G Fits Hero Image
© Logitech

Logitech is one of the popular accessory makers that offers wireless gaming earbuds. If you're looking to grab their high-end Logitech G Fits with ear molding technology at an advantageous price, the in-ears are down to $179 from $239 today at Amazon, saving you $50 (22 percent) off.

The price put the G Fits just shy from the record-low of $149 we saw last month. Nonetheless, both colors of the Bluetooth gaming earphones see similar price reduction on the giant online retailer.

Logitech G Fits are also best for casual uses in addition to gaming

What makes the Logitech G Fits stand out over other gaming buds is that it uses passive noise cancellation through the proprietary Lightform feature. This allows the earbuds to expand and form according to your ears by applying heat into the gel inside. Plus, it can even reshape every time you wear the buds back. There is also LED lighting on it that you can manage through the Logitech mobile app.

Another unique function of the Logitech G Fits is the Lightspeed, which is the first for earbuds that ship such wireless connectivity. Like with the high-end Logitech gaming mice and keyboards, this feature enables ultra-low latency audio by plugging in the USB-C Lightspeed adapter to sources such as laptops and consoles while activating game mode. The latency output is comparable to wired headphones.

Logitech G Fits with Lightform and Lightspeed
Logitech G Fits have ear-molding technology and a proprietary Lightspeed wireless connectivity feature. / © Logitech

When it comes to other features, Logitech's G Fits support pairing with two devices at the same time and seamless switching between Bluetooth 5.2 and Lightspeed. The buds also get large 10 mm sound drivers along with dual beam forming microphones for clearer voice chat and calls. Lastly, the pair's battery lasts 7 hours and up to 20 hours when tapping the case's juice.

What do you think of the Logitech G Fits at the rate? Let us know if you want to see more deals on gaming accessories in the future.

Next articleNext article
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing