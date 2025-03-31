Hot topics

Stay Safe and Track Smarter with Tile Mate (2024), Now 29% Off

Life360 Tile Mate 2024 Bluetooth Tracker
Life360’s Tile Bluetooth trackers are among the best alternatives to Apple’s AirTag or Samsung’s SmartTag, thanks to their compatibility with both Android and iOS. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one, now might be the best time to buy. Amazon’s Spring Sale has the Tile Mate (2024) 2-pack discounted to $31, marking its lowest price yet.

This deal saves you $13, bringing the cost of each tracker down to $16, making it a better value than purchasing a single unit.

Why You Need the Tile Mate (2024) Tracker

Life360 refreshed the Tile Mate last year, introducing major new features and enhanced tracking capabilities. However, it retains its round-square design with a built-in key ring, eliminating the need for a separate holder or attachment. It is also IP68-rated, making it water- and dust-resistant for added durability.

The Tile Mate features a dedicated button that allows users to ring their paired smartphone or trigger the SOS alert (a paid feature) to send their location to authorized contacts. The latest model also comes with a louder speaker and improved battery life. However, its non-replaceable battery means that once it runs out, the tracker becomes disposable.

Life360 Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth Tracker
Tile Mate (2024) is IP68 dust and water resistance / © Life360

The new generation of Life360 Bluetooth trackers boasts an extended tracking range, with the Tile Mate offering up to 100 meters (305 feet) of Bluetooth connectivity. Unlike Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2, the Tile Mate lacks Ultra-Wideband (UWB), meaning it doesn’t support precise, turn-by-turn tracking. However, this isn’t a major drawback unless you rely on that level of accuracy.

Subscribing to Tile’s premium plan adds extra benefits, including coverage for lost or damaged trackers, location history access for up to 30 days, and Smart Alerts that notify you if you leave your tracker behind.

With its cross-platform flexibility and improved tracking features, does the Tile Mate (2024) offer good value for its price? Share your thoughts in the comments!

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

