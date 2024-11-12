New LG Stretchable Display Debuts But Don't Expect It In a Tablet Soon

LG has long been renowned for producing high-end displays for electronic devices, including smartphones and smart TVs. Beyond these, the South Korean company often ventures into futuristic and unique technological concepts. Its latest innovation is a stretchable and free-form display prototype, built on a concept that was introduced a few years back.

A Much More Stretchable Display

At the 2025 LG Science Park in Seoul, South Korea, the company recently showcased a 12-inch stretchable and elastic display that can extend by up to 50 percent, reaching 18 inches when fully stretched. This marked a notable improvement over LG’s initial prototype, which had an elasticity of just 20 percent.

To achieve this degree of flexibility, LG used a special silicon-based substrate, similar to the material found in contact lenses. In addition, the wiring system was redesigned to support the display's extreme elasticity. The LCD panel is RGB-colored and uses 40-micrometer micro-LEDs, significantly smaller than typical micro-LEDs, which are around 100 micrometers. This design enables a resolution of 100 pixels per inch.

Beyond just stretching, the display can also twist and flex in multiple directions. According to LG, it can withstand more than 10,000 stretches and endure a range of temperatures without compromising image quality.

LG's first stretchable display prototype (2022) could be extended up to 20 percent of its original size. / © LG Display

Currently, the durability of this display in long-term use is unknown. Compared to foldable displays in existing consumer devices, such as foldable smartphones and laptops (ZenBook Fold review), it may not match up in terms of robustness yet. However, as this is a concept device, there’s potential room for improvement over time.

Applications of a Stretchable Display

LG demonstrated several possible applications for its stretchable display. For instance, it can be shaped into a convex display for car interiors. It was also shown off as a wearable display that can be attached to clothing, potentially projecting images that adapt to the environment or providing real-time information for professionals like firefighters.

One of the uses of LG's 2025 Stretchable display which can be extended up to 50 percent of its length. / © LG Display

This stretchable display concept is part of South Korea’s national project, which has tasked LG and other industry leaders with developing next-generation display technologies.

While LG has patented the stretchable display, it’s unlikely that we’ll see this technology in mainstream foldable phones or tablets anytime soon. Nonetheless, it offers an exciting glimpse into the future of mobile devices.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

What are your thoughts on stretchable displays? Do you see a practical use for it in everyday life? Let us know—we’d like to hear from you!