Lefant F1 hands-on: Tiny and yet powerful robotic vacuum (and mop)

The Lefant F1 is an affordable and compact robot vacuum and mop. The specs for suction power, battery life and dust tank volume are impressive – and definitely spark our curiosity. Our hands-on test reveals whether the Lefant F1 is a bargain robot vacuum and mop for its price.

Unboxing and setup

Even before opening the packaging is noticeable: The box is quite small for a robot vacuum cleaner. The impression is confirmed after opening the lid. With a diameter of just under 28 centimeters, the Lefant F1 is really tiny.

The typical size for robotic vacuum cleaners tends to be around 35 centimeters. Fortunately, this does not mean that the dust container is significantly smaller. With 600 milliliters, it offers the same or even more volume than many significantly more expensive and larger vacuum robots from Roborock & Co.

Small robot, huge dust tank: The Lefant F1 has a disproportionately large capacity for dirt / © NextPit

The accessories in the box are quite lavish : here you will still find a mop plate, two reusable wipes, a replacement fine dust filter and a two-meter magnetic tape to mark off-limits zones for the robot. However, the latter is quite thick and is clearly noticeable under carpets. Last but not least, you'll also find a set of disposable wet mop cloths in the box. There are replacements for both the disposable and reusable wipes on Amazon:

Replacement wipes for Lefant F1

After inserting two of the four brushes into the holders provided in front of them, the dusting robot is ready for use - the wipe is optional. By the way, the Lefant F1 does not have its own wiping tank - so it can either carry a wet washcloth or the disposable wipes described above.

Several such disposable wet wipes are included in the scope of delivery. There are also reusable wipes in the box / © NextPit

The setup itself is largely self-explanatory. The QR code on the robot leads to the download of the app, which is available in English and Chinese. Unfortunately, there are a few issues during setup. When setting up the account, the app does not allow passwords with special characters. In the absence of a specific error message, I only figure this out through trial and error. Pairing with the home WLAN also fails.

The help dialog of the Lefant app hides a note that neither the SSID nor the Wi-Fi password can have more than ten characters. I am at 19 and 28, respectively - and swear profusely.

No special characters in the password and a maximum of ten characters for SSID and WLAN password: The setup was a bit bumpy / © NextPit

Before the first test, I charge the robot to 100 percent. This takes a comparatively long time of around three hours, but it's not surprising given the strong battery.

The battery should be sufficient for three hours of continuous vacuuming. Since the robot needs about 15 to 18 minutes per ten square meters, you get about 125 to 130 square meters of suction area. The cleaning process can be started either via the rather rudimentary app or via the buttons on the top of the Lefant F1. Let's get started then!