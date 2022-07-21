Lasko's new smart tower fan and air purifier get Alexa support

Lasko is launching two new Alexa-enabled products in the US just in time for the summer season. Both its new oscillating tower fan and air purifier support voice command and smart remote functions through an Amazon Alexa device or application.

Home devices and appliances are increasingly getting smarter every day. Even manufacturers are starting to sell their products by highlighting the smart home ecosystem that comes with it, which is true for Lasko. The American brand known for its high-performing fans and heaters has finally added Alexa compatibility to the 48-inch tower fan with model and Hepa-certified air purifier.

Lasko's Alexa-enabled smart home devices

The 48-inch oscillating fan features a slim tower profile equipped with electronic controls located at the top. It provides four different speed modes as well as nighttime setting and option for widespread oscillation. There is also an 8-hour auto-off timer available in addition to the smart schedule users can find through the Alexa app.

Lasko's smart air purifier uses a two-stage filtration system. The activated carbon filter eliminates smokes, odors, and VOCs (volatile organic compound) while the HEPA filter traps virus-sized particles and harmful irritants such as pollen, mold, and dust. Additionally, the smart tower purifier can clean rooms with an area of up to 232 sq. feet (~21.5 sqm) or equivalent to 150 CADR rating. Moreover, it boasts four speed selections and physical controls similar to the smart tower fan.

If you want to take advantage of the voice control, an Alexa hub or smart speaker is needed. The two smart home devices also work with Alexa's easy pairing setup.

Pricing and availability of Lasko smart tower fan and air purifier

In terms of pricing, the smart tower fan with T48401 model name retails for $110 while the air purifier with LP450S model will cost $140. The duo is exclusively available on Amazon.