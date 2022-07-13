Kindle Paperwhite 11th gen: Own this upgraded e-reader for only $95!

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite 11th generation e-reader received big upgrades including a larger display with warm light function and longer battery life when it was launched late last year. And on this Amazon Prime Day deals, the much-improved Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition model are down to their lowest prices. You can save up to $55 when you buy it today.

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite boasts significant improvements compared to the older model. The larger display now supports adjustable warm light that is previously reserved to more expensive Kindle e-reader models. It is also 10 percent brighter at max brightness setting. Amazon says the new Paperwhite is overall easier to hold because of its thinner bezels and flushed out panel. Moreover, the e-reader comes with water resistance holding up to 2 meters of depth.

Is the upgraded Kindle Paperwhite worth it?

In terms of features, Kindle Paperwhite 11th gen. uses a faster processor. This translates up to 20 percent faster turning page compared to its 10th gen. Paperwhite. Amazon has also updated the software on this new Kindle Paperwhite. It has a more intuitive interface when accessing different controls and settings.

Kindle Paperwhite 11th gen Signature Edition offers larger storage, ambient sensor, and wireless charging / © Amazon

As for the battery, Kindle Paperwhite offers up to 10 weeks of usage between charges. You can now charge it via the reversible USB-C port. The Signature Edition has the advantage of Qi wireless charging as well as ambient light sensor for automatic brightness control. Storage on the more expensive Paperwhite is 32GB while the standard model has 8GB, which is still enough to hold more than a thousand books.

If you have audible subscription, just plug in any Bluetooth headphones so you can listen to your downloaded books. Along with these offers is a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription. There's also an ad-free lock screen type available for each model, but for an additional charge.

