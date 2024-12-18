The iOS 18.2 update introduced new Apple Intelligence features, but one surprise addition caught users’ attention: the return of the lock screen volume control, which had been removed two years ago. Here’s how to enable and use this handy feature on your iPhone .

Previously, iOS allowed users to adjust the media volume directly from the lock screen while playing music or podcasts. However, this feature disappeared with the iOS 16 update. Now, two years later, Apple has quietly brought it back to iOS 18.2.

How to Enable Volume Control on the Lock Screen

By default, the volume control feature is turned off and hidden within the Accessibility settings, making it easy to miss for those who are not aware of the feature before. Follow these steps to enable it:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Go to Accessibility. Select Audio & Visual. Toggle on Always Show Volume Control.

Go to Accessibility section in the settings. © nextpit Tap on Audio and Visual. © nextpit Toggle on Always Show Volume Control. © nextpit The lock screen without the volume control. © nextpit Once enabled, you can adjust the volume level via the slider or through the physical buttons. © nextpit

How to Use the Volume Control on the Lock Screen

The updated volume control works with both the built-in speaker and Bluetooth-connected headphones. This also works depending on whether you're playing a media or not.

Media Playback: The volume slider appears at the bottom of the media widget on the lock screen. Simply slide it left or right to adjust the volume.

The volume slider appears at the bottom of the media widget on the lock screen. Simply slide it left or right to adjust the volume. System and Call Volume: The system volume slider appears on the left edge of the screen, aligned with the physical volume buttons.

Volume control adjustment supports media playback. © nextpit If no media is played, volume control can still be accessed for the system or call volume. © nextpit

Tips for Using Volume Control on the Lock Screen:

When media is playing, slide the media widget to adjust the volume.

Alternatively, use the physical volume buttons on the side of your iPhone.

During phone calls, adjust the volume using the physical buttons. A volume slider will appear on the screen for additional control.

Compatibility and Availability

The lock screen volume control feature is available on iPhones running iOS 18.2 or later. Unfortunately, older models like the iPhone X and iPhone 8, which were last updated to iOS 16, won’t be able to access this feature.

