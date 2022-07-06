Jya Fjord (Pro) smart air purifier is now available in the US

Jya, the sub-brand of Smartmi which is also part of Xiaomi, is bringing its smart air purifiers to the US. The Jya Fjord air purifier is already available for $399 while the Fjord Pro model will arrive in August for $499. Jya is throwing in a free filter for each purchase of the air purifier.

Differences between Jya Fjord & Fjord Pro

The non-pro air purifier is designed for smaller spaces with a delivery of 450m³/hour (581ft²/hr) CADR. This rate is suitable for rooms with an area of 31 to 52 sq. meters (333 to 580 sq. feet). The more capable Fjord Pro variant boasts 550m³/hour (667ft² per hour) or appropriate for rooms above 38 to 66 sq. meters (409 to 710 sq. feet). Its upper-grill is also adjustable, unlike on the fixed top of the non-pro.

In terms of purification, the two come with activated carbon filters to eliminate bacteria and other contaminants such as formaldehyde and pollen. Both use a laser sensor to detect PM 10 and PM 2.5 particles. Even gases can be determined via the TVOC sensor similar to Smartmi Air Purifier 2. Temperature and humidity data are also displayed on the OLED screen. Surprisingly, only the base model gets added UV sterilization.

Jya Fjord air purifier features UV sterilization not found on the Pro model / © Jya

The smart air purifiers are compatible with voice commands through home assistants such as Google, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Users just need to download the Smartmi app. You can also set a remote function and scheduling via the app. Jya says its purifiers are extremely quiet tipping only at 18.8 and 34 decibels for the Fjord and Fjord Pro, respectively.

