Vibe without worry - These JBL earbuds are 40% off

In need of a quick earbud replacement? Perhaps an emergency backup pair? Well, you are in the right place because with this deal you can get a JBL headset for under $30! On Amazon, we found the headset at 40% off their original price in four colors! Keep on reading to find out if the JBL Vibe 200TWS are for you.

The JBL Vibe 200TWS are discounted on Amazon.

From $49.95, you will have to pay $29.95.

you will have to pay $29.95. They feature 20 hours of playback and a bass-heavy profile.

Carrying an expensive set of earbuds is not always ideal. If you ever had the experience of losing one while doing an outdoor activity then you know what I mean. Sometimes using a backup, cheaper pair can save you from the cost of replacing your main headset.

The JBL Vibe 200TWS can fill this role perfectly. First of all, they are affordable, at just under $30. Secondly, you will not make huge concessions in features. Yes, you will not enjoy things like ANC or super-fast charging. But judging from the comments, people are satisfied with their sound quality, their portability, and they also look both discreet and "pop" at the same time.

Are the JBL Vibe 200TWS the right headphones for you?

Do you feel the vibe? / © JBL

The JBL Vibe 200TWS are an affordable pair of headphones that pack some interesting features. Being a JBL product means that their sound profile is good for people who enjoy dominant bass. Now we have not tested the device ourselves, but looking at the reviews from the Amazon store we can say that users believe that JBL Vibe are definitely on the bass side of the spectrum.

Personally, I find the JBL Vibe 200TWS to be ahead of the competition in terms of design for the price. At the sub $30 price range, we usually have either plain black or white options or a very aggressive gamer design that falls in the zone of bad kitsch. The JBL Vibe 200 TWS thankfully look discreet, with a drop shape, while also being able to stand with their more "pop" color options.

For the price you are also getting quite a lot of features like touch controls and True Wireless capabilities, that allow each earbud to work independently while the other charges. The earbuds also support Siri and Google Assistant controls.

Lastly, you can expect around 20 hours of playback with the case, with 5 hours of continuous playback and they are spillproof so you don't have to worry about the occasional rainfall.

Do you have a backup pair of headphones? Let me know in the comments!