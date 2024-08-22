JBL Tour Pro 3 Launches with a Smarter and More Quirky Case

JBL's Tour Pro 2 earbuds were popular not just for its excellent audio features, but because of its unique charging case with a built-in touchscreen. Now, JBL aims to strike a better balance between usability and sound quality with its new Tour Pro 3 earbuds, which come with even more advanced features.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Features a Larger Touchscreen for More Than Just Controls

Like the JBL Tour Pro 2, the third-generation Tour Pro earbuds feature a standout selling point: a smart charging case with a display. This time, the screen is larger, measuring 1.57-inch, allowing for additional functions like setting alarms, customizing with wallpapers, accessing Spotify, and controlling playback. We hope more apps will be supported in the future (YouTube, anyone?).

This design is especially useful when you don’t want to pull out your phone.

JBL's Tour Pro 3 earbuds have a larger display on its charging. / © JBL

Beyond the larger screen, the charging case also includes Auracast support, enabling you to share what’s playing on your earbuds with other Auracast-enabled headphones and speakers. It also offers features like multi-pairing and fast pairing. Most importantly, the Tour Pro 3 now supports the high-res LDAC codec, a significant upgrade from its predecessors.

Two Drivers and a Stronger ANC System

The new earbuds offer notable audio improvements with a dual-driver acoustic system featuring 11 mm drivers, each paired with its own DAC. These enhancements should provide greater clarity and a broader frequency range.

JBL has also introduced its new Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 technology in the Tour Pro 3, which blocks ambient noise at a higher rate of 50,000 samples per second. For those who prefer to hear their surroundings, there's a Smart Ambient mode that can be easily toggled from the charging case's display.

Aside from the larger display, the design of the Tour Pro 3 and its charging case remains unchanged from the Tour Pro 2. The round earbuds retain their IP55 rating and flat elliptical stems. Battery life has improved, offering up to 10 hours on a single charge and up to 40 hours with the case.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 is priced at $299, matching Sony's WF-1000XM5 (review), and will be available on September 22, 2024, in black and latte color options. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

What are your thoughts on the touchscreen function on the charging case of the JBL Tour Pro 3? Do you think it is a practical addition? We want to hear your opinion.