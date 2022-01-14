JBL Bluetooth speaker discounted! Grab it before the deal expires

If you are looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker, this is your chance! The famous JBL Clip 3 is available for a decent 20% discount on Amazon. The deal will only be available for another 15 hours, so be quick!

TL;DR

The JBL Clip 3 is discounted on Amazon.

From $49.95, you will only have to pay $39.95.

It features excellent sound quality, good battery life, and noise-canceling for calls.

The JBL Clip 3 is an exceptional outdoors companion. The intuitive pebble-like design and big buttons have made it a favorite. It also features a nice carabiner that can be hung almost anywhere.

Looking for more deals? Click here.

With this 20% discount, you save a reasonable $10 from the original price of $49.95. At $39.95, the JBL Clip 3 is almost hitting some of its lowest-ever prices! Oh, and it is also available in 13 different colors.

JBL Clip 3 for $39.95

Why choose the JBL Clip 3

In addition to the above colors, there are also camo options! / © JBL

JBL is admittedly one of the most popular portable speaker brands out there. This fame results from a long line of successful products that bring precisely the features the users need.

The JBL Clip 3 follows this philosophy closely. I have personally used it in the past, and the sound quality is great! Bass is adequate, and it is robust enough to keep you worry-free.

The waterproof design allows it to be carelessly left in your backpack, even on a rainy day. Sound quality during calls is pretty good, while the noise-canceling, while not the best, is more than good enough for receiving calls. Finally, you get around 10 hours of playtime on every charge, which is more than enough, in my opinion!

Do you own a JBL speaker? Let me know in the comments!