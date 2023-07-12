Cheap Power on the Go: Jackery Power Stations on Sale for Prime Day!

Jackery is one of the most popular brands when it comes to power stations, and the brand is also taking part in Amazon's Prime Day deals . The companies are offering discounts of up to 45% in power stations ranging from 240 Wh all the way to 3024 Wh, but only while supplies last.

Check all Jackery power station deals during Prime Day

The deals start at the Explorer 240 portable Power Station at $168 and reach $2999 on the powerful Solar Generator 3000 Pro bundled with two solar panels.

A power station paired with a solar panel is perfect for long camping trips. / © nextpit

For those looking for a complete off-grid solution, Jackery and Amazon are offering nice bundles including a power station and a solar panel. Those are perfect for RVs (motor homes), camping trips away from civilization, or even backup energy storage for your home.

