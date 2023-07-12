Cheap Power on the Go: Jackery Power Stations on Sale for Prime Day!
Jackery is one of the most popular brands when it comes to power stations, and the brand is also taking part in Amazon's Prime Day deals. The companies are offering discounts of up to 45% in power stations ranging from 240 Wh all the way to 3024 Wh, but only while supplies last.
Check all Jackery power station deals during Prime Day
The deals start at the Explorer 240 portable Power Station at $168 and reach $2999 on the powerful Solar Generator 3000 Pro bundled with two solar panels.
For those looking for a complete off-grid solution, Jackery and Amazon are offering nice bundles including a power station and a solar panel. Those are perfect for RVs (motor homes), camping trips away from civilization, or even backup energy storage for your home.
To learn more about power stations and solar panels, be sure to read nextpit's guides:
- The best portable power stations on the market
- Learn how to link your power station to a solar panel
And for more deals on power stations, Amazon is also discounting models from Ecoflow and Bluetti.
Don't miss other nextpit's Prime Day deals. Also, learn how to get a discount on Prime subscriptions.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.