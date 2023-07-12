Hot topics

Cheap Power on the Go: Jackery Power Stations on Sale for Prime Day!

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Jackery is one of the most popular brands when it comes to power stations, and the brand is also taking part in Amazon's Prime Day deals. The companies are offering discounts of up to 45% in power stations ranging from 240 Wh all the way to 3024 Wh, but only while supplies last.

The deals start at the Explorer 240 portable Power Station at $168 and reach $2999 on the powerful Solar Generator 3000 Pro bundled with two solar panels.

Jackery Power Station 500
A power station paired with a solar panel is perfect for long camping trips. / © nextpit

For those looking for a complete off-grid solution, Jackery and Amazon are offering nice bundles including a power station and a solar panel. Those are perfect for RVs (motor homes), camping trips away from civilization, or even backup energy storage for your home.

To learn more about power stations and solar panels, be sure to read nextpit's guides:

And for more deals on power stations, Amazon is also discounting models from Ecoflow and Bluetti.

Don't miss other nextpit's Prime Day deals. Also, learn how to get a discount on Prime subscriptions.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Rubens Eishima

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

