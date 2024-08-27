Jackery has refreshed its popular Explorer 1000 portable power station with the new Explorer 1000 V2, adding a more efficient and safe battery as well as extra ruggedness. If you're up for a power station upgrade , the Explorer 1000 V2 SolarSaga 200W plummets near to all-time low price at $929 after a $370 coupon is applied.

Originally, the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 with a 200-watt solar panel for balcony or outdoor charging was priced at $1299. This limited sale brings it down near the best-recorded price, which is just $30 shy of the current offer.

Why invest in the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 with solar charging panels

Jackery's new Explorer 1000 V2 has the same form and size as its predecessor, but the company managed to squeeze in solid upgrades, making it a worthwhile purchase for first-time buyers or those looking for a lightweight and rugged power cube.

Among the major changes are a slightly increased battery capacity at 1,070 Wh and a higher output at 1,500 watts (3,000 watts surge). This figure is rated to energize your high-powered coffee maker for more than an hour or run a projector for several hours while you're camping. There is also a built-in UPS function for seamless switching during outages, preventing critical equipment from shutting down.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 works as a UPS with 20 ms automatic switching system. / © Jackery

The Explorer 1000 V2 utilizes LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells for a longer lifespan and a more resistant to fire. Jackery rates this to retain more than 70 percent of its battery health after 4,000 cycles, which theoretically makes the unit last more than a decade.

You can find multiple AC sockets and fast-charging USB-A and USB-C ports. A nice touch is a front-facing LED torch. The Explorer 1000 V2 also offers improved charging for its cells. With a supply from mains, it can be replenished from 0 to 100 percent in just 1.7 hours and below 4 hours using the 200-watt solar panel.

