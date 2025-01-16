Hot topics

Jackery's Fast-Charging Explorer 1000 V2 is Up To 42% Off Today

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station
© Jackery
Jackery's power stations and solar generators are popular choices for outdoor enthusiasts and emergency preparedness. If you're in the market for one, now is a great time to buy, as many Jackery products are currently on sale at major retailers. For instance, the updated Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is now discounted to $499 from its original price of $799, offering a savings of $300 or 38 percent.

Even greater savings are available if you opt for the Explorer 1000 Solar Generator set, which includes a 200-watt solar panel. This bundle is listed at $749, providing a massive $550 discount, or 42 percent off the regular price. While this isn’t an all-time low, it remains a substantial deal worth considering.

Why buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2

The Explorer 1000 V2 represents a long-overdue upgrade to the original Explorer 1000, with Jackery introducing several significant improvements. Among the highlights is its notably faster charging speed, enabling the battery to recharge from 0 to 100 percent in just an hour using the emergency mode via the Jackery app. Solar charging has also been enhanced, reducing the time required to power up the device when you're off the grid.

Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 portable power station
Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 supports bifacial solar charging / © Jackery

This model features a 1,070 Wh battery capacity and utilizes LFP (LiFePO4) cells, offering a longer battery lifespan compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. It also supports a higher 1,500-watt power output (with a 3,000-watt surge), making it capable of handling a wide range of high-powered appliances and devices. Additionally, the Explorer 1000 V2 can function as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for sensitive equipment, adding to its versatility.

Despite its impressive capacity, the Explorer 1000 V2 is lightweight at just 23.8 pounds, making it easier to carry compared to many competing models. It is equipped with three full-sized AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The device also includes an LED lamp for emergencies and a clear LCD screen that displays the charging status and operating mode.

Are you in the market for a portable power station? What’s your opinion on the features of the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your thoughts!

