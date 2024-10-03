Hot topics

iPhone SE 4: No More Home Button, with Apple Intelligence

Apple iPhone SE 4 design picture based on rumor
We've recently seen the introduction of brand new iPhones, but we're already looking to the future, and the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to arrive in spring 2025. There are now more rumors that point to the newest iteration of an affordable iPhone, which is touted to feature Apple's AI suite known as Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone SE 2022 (review) is already a couple of years old and even before the launch of the iPhone 16 series, there were rumors that Apple would launch a successor in 2025. Bloomberg has followed suit with some exciting information about the chip and design.

iPhone SE 2025: The only "iPhone 14" with Apple Intelligence?

If Bloomberg's sources are accurate, we can expect the new model to arrive next March or April 2025. This should be enough time for Apple to roll out Apple Intelligence by then. This is exciting news for the new SE model because the A18 chip is expected to find its way into this device.

What does it all mean? We will not only get powerful performance but also an Apple Intelligence-capable iPhone SE. With that, it would make the iPhone SE 4 the most affordable entry into Apple's AI world. At the same time, the SE series would also bid goodbye to the old-fashioned design of its predecessor. There is great expectation that the latest iteration will be based on the iPhone 14 (review).

Expect the new iPhone SE to look like this.
A notch and no more home button — this is what the new iPhone SE is likely to look like. / © NextPit

So bid goodbye to the fat bezels above and below the display and adieu to the Home button. Be prepared to welcome the notch! Yes, the iPhone SE 4 will have a notch and not the Dynamic Island. Apple fans can also hope that this will be the last remaining model to finally receive an OLED display. Face ID will also finally be an SE feature from now on, and you can most probably forget about having a refresh rate higher than 60 Hz.

A new iPad Air is also on the way

In addition to exciting news about the upcoming iPhone SE, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also hinted that new iPads are on the way. A new iPad Air is touted to arrive in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, although most changes will take place under the hood and with minimal visual alterations.

We still expect an Apple hardware event this autumn, but these latest rumors of potential spring innovations from Cupertino have us looking forward to the future with excitement—a future where Apple Intelligence should finally run on iPhones.

What do you think? Will an affordable SE model be enough for you if Apple Intelligence is also available on it? Or are you primarily interested in the device because of the refreshed design?

