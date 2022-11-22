iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra models may sport a strong titanium build

The iPhone 15 Pro is building to be one of Apple's most improved iPhone hardware based on recent rumors and leaks. According to a new claim, next year's iPhone Pro, or possibly alongside the new Ultra model , may get the toughest build yet through a titanium material found similarly on Apple's Watch Ultra.

An established Apple leaker named VNchocoTaco on Twitter alleges that the Cupertino behemoth is testing to integrate a tougher titanium side, particularly on the iPhone 15 Pro models. If it plays out, this will further widen the gap between the standard and the pro models with the former getting stuck with stainless steel edging.

The source also said that Apple may switch from sharp rear edges and introduce beveled or shaved-off touches. To imagine how this will look like, the iPhone 11 is the closest device with a similar design. The device has curved rear glass meeting the rounded metal sides.

iPhone 11 Pro's slightly curved edges / © NextPit

Despite the exciting details, the leaker adds that we should not be heavily bet on this speculation since it is not yet final. Apple may eventually change course and settle back to stainless steel which is easier to manufacture compared to titanium.

iPhone 15 Pro advantages

Beyond the rumored build for the iPhone 15 Pro (Max), the more premium duo is also said to boast solid-state buttons, 8 GB of RAM, and the A17 Bionic chipset. Meanwhile, all iPhone 15 models could finally benefit from the Dynamic Island display and USB-C port. Apple is expected to announce the next iPhone in September 2023.

Which iPhone design do you prefer to see on the iPhone 15 Pro? We'd love to hear your thoughts on this.