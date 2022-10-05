Tech & Community
NextPit

iPadOS 16 adds Stage Manager for older iPad Pro tablets

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple iPad Pro 2021 side
© NextPit

Apple has announced that older iPad Pro tablets will get Stage Manager through iPadOS 16. Originally planned for the iPad Pro models and iPad Air 5 with M1 chipsets, the MacBook-like multitasking feature with overlapping and resizable windows will come to more iPad models now. However, older iPads will have trimmed down functionalities such as a missing external display support.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

TL;DR

  • Apple is adding Stage Manager for older iPad Pro tablets.
  • The version will have limited live apps and missing external display support.
  • The feature will be available to 2018 and 2022 iPad Pro.

Apple's latest iPadOS 16 developer beta finally adds Stage Manager to the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models. Specifically, the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with A12X and A12Z chipsets are eligible, and with the other models left in limbo. Apple says that not all features will be available with Stage Manager version for older iPads. Only four live apps are supported compared to eight on the M1-powered iPad Pros.

Apple is also removing the ability to extend the display to an external monitor from older iPads. Instead, Stage Manager will only work with the built-in display, which is understandable given the dated processors in these tablets. But users can still take advantage of the display mirroring and casting.

Apple Stage Manager for iPad Pro and Air
Stage Manager for iPad Pro and iPad Air / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

Not smooth sailing for Apple's Stage Manager

Apple is also disabling external display for Stage Manager on newer iPad Pros in this beta release. But according to Apple, the feature will return later this year. They haven't stated the reason for this move. It is safe to say that the company's software team is ironing out all corners of Stage Manager after several reports suggesting they are facing issues implementing the system.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPad 2022 and M2-powered iPad Pro next month. After several delays, the public release of iPadOS 16 will also arrive alongside this new iPad hardware.

Which of the 2022 iPad are you looking forward to seeing most? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing