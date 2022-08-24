iPadOS 16 gets delayed — Here's when it should become available

Apple might be killing the excitement of its iPad users. Just two weeks ago, we reported that Apple intended to delay the iPadOS 16 . Today, the Cupertino giant confirmed that the iPadOS 16.1 will only arrive after iOS 16 is released to the public. Unfortunately, there's still no definite date on actual roll out, but it is likely along with the iPad hardware event in October.

The news is not surprising at all given that reliable leaker Mark Gurman already hinted at the possible postponement of Apple's next major iPad software release. According to Apple, iPad users should expect the software once the iOS 16 has been shipped. But instead of getting version 16.0, the software will arrive as 16.1, which could include more stable performance and polished features than the lower version.

Again, Apple didn't specify what the reason for the delay was. But a lot of pundits are suggesting that the uncooked and glitchy Stage Manager feature is the cause of this deferment. To refresh, the beta versions of iPadOS 16 and iOS 16 were available to the public testers last month with the seventh beta of both operating softwares shipping to developers today.

The Stage Manager was introduced with iPadOS 16 offering extensive multi-tasking functions much closer to the MacOS. For instance, you can arrange and resize tabs more freely. There is also support for up to eight apps to be opened at the same time. The feature is only available to the iPad Pro models and newer iPad with M1 or newer chipset.

Apple is scheduled to announce the iPhone 14 on September 7 which will also see the roll out of iOS 16. As for the iPadOS 16, an October launch alongside the next-gen iPad Pro tablets and iPad 10th gen is highly possible. If to happen, Apple could make it standard to split the release of iPadOS and iOS in the coming years.