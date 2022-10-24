Apple iPad 2022 first impressions: Too close to the iPad Air

The 10th-generation iPad has a "new" design and now offers USB-C support. Packed with the A14 Bionic processor released by Apple in 2020, this new model is very reminiscent of the iPad Air announced in the same year. More than that, the iPad 2022 has also become more expensive. We had a chance to test the new iPad 10 and here are our first impressions. Looking for an upgraded tablet experience? Check NextPit's iPad roundup

Apple iPad 10 (2022) release date and price The starting price of the Apple iPad 2022 has increased to $449, a dramatic difference from the $329 of the 9th-generation iPad. Just like last year, Apple offers only two ROM memory variants: 64 GB and 256 GB. However, available colors are expanded to blue, silver, yellow, and pink. The iPad 2022 will be released on the same day as the iPad Pro tablets on October 26, and Apple is also unveiling the new Magic Keyboard Folio that attaches to the iPad 10. The folio case + keyboard with kickstand will retail for $249. Surprisingly, it has a trackpad and full-size keys. The new tablet also offers support for Apple Pencil (1st generation). In the box, Apple ships a Lightning adapter for charging purposes.

Design and Display In terms of design, the iPad 2022 reminds me of the iPad Air series . The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display extends to the edges now and offers up to 500 nits max brightness, with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution and True Tone technology. The big surprise here is that now the USB-C finally replaces the Lightning port and headphone jack. Another important change is that Apple repositioned the fingerprint scanner and removed the home button, resulting in thinner bezels. The iPad 2022 screen is bigger and the edges are smaller. / © NextPit As a fan of the 5th-gen iPad Air, the design change in the series is very welcome. Support for the Magic Keyboard Folio instead of the Smart Keyboard is also a plus for this generation, which aligns with the accessory design of the Air and Pro series. Aside from the fact that the iPad weighs 477 grams, the magnetically attached folio on the back is excellent when it comes to consuming content. What is still a setback is the fact that we only have a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz. In other words, we don't have the ProMotion feature here. We have a 12MP lens on the back of the iPad 2022 with higher quality than the previous generation. / © NextPit

iPadOS 16 The iPad 10 runs on iPadOS 16 out-of-the-box, and the tablet does offer the much-anticipated Stage Manager feature, but it's limited to some apps like FaceTime . However, the main new features of the new version of Apple's iPad software are present in the most basic variant of the series. Just as in iOS 16, users can edit and delete messages using the Messages app. But what is more interesting for those who use the iPad for work, Apple offers a number of collaboration features in Messages that make starting and managing shared projects quick and seamless. There is also a new productivity app built into iPadOS called Freeform, which allows you to create canvas with the full support of Apple Pencil. Added to this, Safari adds shared Tab Groups. Both features that can be used in collaboration with others. The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © NextPit And since I know that many NextPit readers have a certain passion for Weather apps, iPadOS 16 now features a revamped Weather app, with a vast list of important weather information. You can find out more about the key software features of Apple's tablets in our iPadOS 16 guide.

Apple iPad 10 (2022) performance As expected, the iPad 2022 is packed with the A14 Bionic processor with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, in conjunction with a 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine . As mentioned above, Apple only offers two ROM memory variants: 64 GB and 256 GB. Rounding the memory department is 4 GB of RAM. What's new here is that we now have a 5G connectivity variant—physical SIM cards, and eSIM with on-device activation—that also goes up to 256 GB storage. Also, according to Apple, we have new support for Wi-Fi 6 and the connections are 30 percent faster on the new iPad than the 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 supported on the previous generation. Unlike the iPad 2022, the first generation Apple Pen should still be charged with Lightning port. / © NextPit In this short time with the 10th-gen iPad what I can say is that the A14 Bionic chip offers a smooth experience with excellent integration with Apple's services. The opposite, however, leaves a little to be desired, as I work collaboratively with my team using Google services, and at times the experience with apps like Google Drive and Google Meet proved rather slow. However, it is a tablet where multitasking functions perform perfectly, which makes the iPad 2022 excellent for use as a second device for the home office, especially because of the smoothness of the Universal Control function. Goodbye Lightning, welcome USB-C! / © NextPit

Camera and Audio The iPad 10th-gen is Apple's first tablet to house the front-facing 12MP camera at the longer edge. This enables better FaceTime viewing when the iPad is in landscape mode. Plus, the 12MP sensor and 122-degree field of view also supports Center Stage . At the rear is an updated 12MP Wide camera that can shoot 4K video at 30fps. The changes regarding the location of the front camera sensor were very welcome, however, the Center Stage feature does not work with all video calling apps, for example. Here I mention again the problem I had with third-party apps, such as Google Meet, which does not (yet) support the function. So that the camera automatically pans and zooms to keep you in view as you move around, at the moment there are few apps that offer this option. Finally, the rear camera has made a big leap from one generation to the next—indeed, one of our big criticisms of the iPad 2021 was the 8MP sensor built into the model. In 2022, Apple opted for a camera with f/1.8 aperture, smart HDR 3 for photos, and digital zoom up to 5x. Personally, I am not one to go around capturing photos with a tablet, but it is good to know that you can rely on the iPad 10's rear camera if needed. Rear Wide Camera © NextPit Rear Wide Camera © NextPit Rear Wide Camera © NextPit Rear Wide Camera © NextPit Front Camera © NextPit Front Camera; Wide angle © NextPit As for audio, the iPad 2022 offers dual microphones designed to work in unison with the cameras, capturing audio from the camera being used and minimizing distracting background noise. And while I rarely use the iPad without headphones, I must admit that the new landscape stereo speakers are quite effective—especially for those who use the tablet in bed at night for streaming video!

Apple iPad 10 (2022) battery According to Apple, the iPad 2022 offers up to 10 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi or watching videos. And this proved to be quite accurate in these three days of using the new iPad . I activated the iPad on Thursday afternoon and used the tablet actively for video streaming during a trip, as a second device on my workstation for just over three hours of active screen time on Friday, and for video streaming during the return from my trip on Saturday, when the battery finally reached zero. This, in my experience, was quite positive. Another really positive point is that charging is now done via USB-C, which allows you to use the MacBook's charger while traveling. The iPad Air and iPad Pro series already offered this option and now the most basic line has finally landed in 2022. I am counting down the days to see the same feature being adopted for the iPhone. The iPad 2022 charging adapter comes in the box / © NextPit According to Apple, the USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories and faster charging times when used with higher power charging adapters. My only criticism here is regarding the exclusive support of the first-generation Apple Pencil for the 10th-gen iPad, because you need to use a Lighting to USB-C adapter to charge the pen using the charging cable and adapter shipped in the box. Yes, Apple ships a 20W power adaptor in the iPad box.